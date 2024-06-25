Joe Rogan Warns Paige VanZant Against Joining Dana White’s Power Slap

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has warned Paige VanZant against a move to Dana White’s Power Slap League. Speaking on a recent episode of JRE Fight Companion, Rogan pointed out Power Slaps brain damage aspect.

He urged VanZant not to pursue a move to the organization. The former UFC fighter recently announced that she has signed a deal with Power Slap.

Joe Rogan critical of Paige VanZant’s Power Slap move

Paige VanZant, who recently claimed OnlyFans is now more important to her than fighting , is set to join Power Slap. Joe Rogan, however, is not a fan of the sport and isn’t sure how it has been sanctioned.

He gave a stern warning to ‘12 Gauge’, saying: "Don’t do it, Paige. Unless she makes a deal where [she says] 'I get to slap first.' Can you do that? Can you say 'I’ll fight you, but I get to slap first?'"

Rogan added: "What are we doing here? It’s free brain damage. Like why? You can hit someone so hard with a slap. Everyone thinks of a slap as the palm on the face — that is not what’s happening. You’re getting palm struck in the face, full blast, from a full swing.”

Paige VanZant had a nine-fight UFC career between 2014 and 2020. She last fought at UFC 251, suffering a submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Once a promising prospect, VanZant has parted ways with MMA for a while.

She previously had a pro-wrestling stint with AEW and also fought under the BKFC banner. VanZant recently fought fellow OnlyFans star Elle Brooke in a boxing match, that ended in a draw.

She has been more focused on building a career as a social media and OnlyFans model and has publicly acknowledged that.

When Joe Rogan learned about the beef between Paige VanZant and Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate once revealed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Ronda Rousey went off on Paige VanZant. Rousey was infuriated because VanZant congratulated Holly Holm after her win over ‘Rowdy’.

VanZant reportedly approached Rousey for a picture at a Reebok event. As per Tate, Rousey said: ‘You congratulated Holly Holm for beating me, so f*** you, you f***ing fairweathered 115-pound …’

Joe Rogan was shocked to learn about the incident and concluded that one might have to be in Rousey’s corner for life.

