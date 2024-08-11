Joe Rogan Warns UFC Champs as Alex Pereira’s Last Conqueror Artem Vakhitov Eyes UFC Debut

Joe Rogan, the voice of the UFC, just sent a warning to the champions. Why should they worry? Rogan, who once dreamed of being a kickboxer, knows the dangers of the sport. He recently praised Artem Vakhitov, the last man to defeat Alex Pereira in kickboxing. Rogan described Vakhitov as "super technical" and "really, really f***ing good."

But why should this concern UFC champions? Vakhitov is now aiming for a UFC debut, and he has Pereira in his sights. Could Vakhitov shake up the UFC? Rogan seems to think so, and his words should not be ignored.

Artem Vakhitov, the former GLORY kickboxing champion, is no stranger to tough competition. He’s the last man to hand Alex Pereira a loss in the ring, and now he’s setting his sights on the UFC. Vakhitov has been vocal about wanting a trilogy fight with Pereira, this time, inside the octagon. In an interview, Vakhitov once stated, “I am very motivated by the prospect of getting that trilogy match with Pereira.” He’s confident his experience and technical skills will give him an edge against the UFC light heavyweight champ.

Joe Rogan shares this sentiment. He’s been singing Vakhitov’s praises, highlighting how dangerous the Russian fighter is. “Artem Vakhitov is the last guy to beat Alex [Pereira] at GLORY, and he’s nasty,” Rogan said.

“He’s this Russian kickboxer, he’s really really f***ing good, super technical.” Rogan knows that Vakhitov’s entry into the UFC could be a game-changer, particularly for the current champions who may not be ready for someone of his caliber.

Vakhitov’s history with Pereira is one of razor-close battles. In their first fight, Pereira edged out a split decision victory, becoming a two-division champion in GLORY. But Vakhitov got his revenge in their rematch, winning by majority decision and reclaiming his title. Now, with both fighters transitioning to MMA, a third fight could be in the cards, and Vakhitov is eager to prove he’s the better striker.

Vakhitov is set to make his UFC debut through Dana White’s Contender Series in October. This is his chance to show the world what he’s capable of in MMA. Rogan’s warning should be taken seriously by anyone in the UFC, as Vakhitov’s skill set could make him a formidable opponent for anyone in the division.

Pereira, however, didn’t take those comments lightly and had some strong words in response . “Hey brother, be careful with the people that are giving you this idea,” Pereira said, hinting that Vakhitov might be getting bad advice. He didn’t stop there, adding, “Everybody knows that when they gave you the win, it’s because GLORY knew that that would be my last fight in the organization, and they didn’t want me to leave with the belt!”

Pereira also questioned Vakhitov’s current situation, suggesting, “It seems that you’re a bit lost and almost certainly don’t have a manager. You should send a message to Joinha [Jorge Guimaraes] because I think he can help you.”

What do you think? Will Vakhitov shake up the UFC, or is Pereira still the man to beat? Let us know your thoughts!

