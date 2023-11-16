Joe Rogan, who accused Dwayne Johnson of steroid use, had 'banging workout' together before JRE podcast appearance

Back in 2022, Rogan took mean shots at the former WWE champion and Hollywood star The Rock for using steroids. He had declared that, “The Rock should come clean right now.”

Rock recently appeared on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Podcast. Rogan even worked out with The Rock and posted a picture of him as well.

Brahma Bull even commented on Rogan's post and expressed he had a great workout session with Rogan and the team for three hours.

Rogan discussed his workout with Brahma Bull on his podcast saying:

“That was a blast. Dude that was three hours of you and me, we had a banging workout. Then we did the sauna, we did the cold plunge, we did the whole experience. We did the sauna again. The cold plunge man that was great. And I love what you’re doing down here by the way with the boys.”

Rogan further said, “ Getting them down here, giving them the opportunity to get after it, not only their craft but to get in shape.”

The Rock returns to WWE

The Rock is considered as one of the greatest WWE superstars of the time. He last wrestled against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. He also wrestled Eric Rowan of Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 31 but it was not a proper Wrestling match.

Brahma Bull made his return to WWE this year in September and got engaged in the segment with Austin Thoery.

There are rumors that The Rock, also known as "The People's Champion," may wrestle a match against his cousin Roman Reigns, the current Universal Champion. This potential match could happen sometime during Reigns' ongoing dominant title run as "The Tribal Chief" that began in 2020.

In a revelation on the Pat McAfee show, Black Adam shared that he was initially set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and even had a meeting with Vince McMahon and Nick Khan for the match.

Although he didn't disclose the reason for being pulled out of the event, he expressed his readiness to face the Head of the Table at WrestleMania 40.

