Joe Rogan's Comments on Will Smith Incident Cause the Video of Dana White Slapping Wife to Resurface

Dana White is in trouble following Joe Rogan’s comments on the Will Smith incident. In a recent conversation with Adam Sandler, Rogan stated that the infamous incident has taken center stage when it comes to Will Smith. Rogan emphasized that even after so many days of Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, people still remember the actor for the slap. Rogan also mentioned that one infamous slap had tarnished the legacy of the actor who gave us fantastic movies like ‘Aladdin,’ and more.

Commenting on Will Smith’s incident, Joe Rogan said, “It’s like a guy just showing his a–… why did you do that? He probably wakes up in the middle of the night going, ‘Why did I do that? Guy’s an incredible actor… but when people see him, they go, ‘Oh, he slapped Chris Rock.” Well, while such a statement provided insights into the Chris Rock incident, fans took this opportunity to lash out at Joe Rogan for ignoring Dana White.

As soon as Rogan’s clip became viral, online fans began to speak about a resurfaced video of Dana White slapping his wife. In a video from January last year, Dana White and his wife Anne were spotted in a heated physical scuffle inside a nightclub. During the course of their fight, White proceeded to slap his wife, leading to a worldwide uproar.

To balance out the waves of criticisms, Dana White swiftly took to TMZ and apologized in an exclusive interview, stressing the importance of being with their kids.

White further elaborated that they had shown the clip to their kids and made them realize that there’s no love lost between White and Anne. Protesting against such an act, fans online called Joe Rogan out for not deciding to speak on the Dana White incident. As a matter of fact, the friendship between Dana White and Joe Rogan is well known.

While speaking about Rogan, the UFC head honcho stated that Rogan worked without a salary for the first 13 events of the UFC. White also recalled an incident when several people asked Rogan to step down from the UFC following his controversial take on vaccination. Dana White surprised everyone by threatening to leave the UFC if Joe Rogan was cut off.

Thus, it is evident that Rogan did skip Dana White’s slapping fiasco in his show. However, with the protests coming in thick and fast, it remains to be seen how well Rogan can tackle the situation in the future.

