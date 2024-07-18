Joe Schoen Decided Not to Retain Giants’ ‘Most Popular Player’ Saquon Barkley Despite Owner John Mara’s Request

Saquon Barkley left for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency and New York Giants Owner John Mara was not happy about it. Despite wanting the player to be retained, the general manager of the franchise, Joe Schoen, let Barkley go to the other club.

Mara also informed Schoen that Barkley was their ‘most popular player' and that seeing him in another jersey other than that of the Giants would make him feel really upset. And this all happened because the Giants' GM ignored Mara's request to retain the American running back.

Joe Schoen opted not to retain Saquon Barkley, despite owner John Mara's request

John Mara wanted Saquon Barkley to stay with the New York Jets and told Joe Schoen that the running back was the “most popular player,” as per what he said on the Hard Knocks podcast.

The latest offer for Barkley was an average annual value of $12.5 million per season, plus $25 million guaranteed. Meanwhile, the player's agent called back with almost the same amount but with $26 million guaranteed. However, Schoen wasn't convinced and said, “We’re not gonna go there. We’re out.”

Mara asked the general manager what was going on in the latest situation with the player. However, he was shocked to know the answer. “Chicago’s driving the price up, and Philly’s out,” replied Schoen as per episode 3 of Hard Knocks.

The response was something that didn't go right with the owner, as he already made it clear he wanted to keep their best offensive playmaker. Mara also revealed that he might have tough time sleeping seeing Barkley slip away from their hands.

Philadelphia Eagles prepare for one of the most important trainings

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to return to the NovaCare Complex for one of the most important training sessions. The franchise already went through six OTA sessions ahead of their mandatory minicamp.

The team will try to make their fans forget the previous season's awful ending and return to their championship ways in the NFC East. The Eagles are set to kick off their season on September 6 against the Green Bay Packers as they play for the very first time in Brazil.

Following the game, they will play at home against the Atlanta Falcons and their first game of the season is scheduled against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

Meanwhile, the American footballer was selected by the Giants as their second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The player was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ahead of entering the league, in 2017, the running back finished the college football senior year as fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. He made several records before he kicked off his career in the NFL.

The 27-year-old sealed a deal with the Eagles this year in March and will provide his services to the franchise for three years. As per the official NFL site, his deal is worth $37.75 million. It further says that the player is set to hit free agency once more when he turns 30.

