Joe Schoen’s Conversation With Saquon Barkley Asking Him to Allow Giants to Match the Best Offer Revealed in Hard Knocks

HBO released the second episode of Hard Knocks on Tuesday, July 9. It ended with Joe Schoen’s conversation with Saquon Barkley. The Giants GM discussed the franchise’s stance on Barkley’s future.

The episode covered the Giants’ 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. It also discussed Malik Nabers' signing before the combine. Most of the episode is centered around the scouting they did before the 2024 NFL draft. However, the episode returns to New Jersey at the end, surprising the fans.

Joe Schoen’s phone call with Saquon Barkley

Following the episode, a clip of Joe Schoen’s conversation with Barkley went viral. Schoen begins the call by asking Barkley to guess who the caller is. The 2x Pro Bowler says it’s Joe Schoen. Joe continues the casual conversation before asking Barkley if he is in New Jersey.

Barkley told him that he was in New Jersey after traveling here and there for a bit. He was trying to get back into the grind with offseason training. Schoen escalated the conversation to his agenda. “I believe the right thing to do is to let you test the market,” he told Barkley.

Schoen wanted the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year to know his value. He doesn’t want to go through the franchise stuff with Barkley all over again. He then suggested a plan for the running back to be a Giant for life.

Joe asked Barkley to return to the Giants with the best offer from the market. The Giants' GM said he would match the offer if possible. “All right, I appreciate that,” Barkley responded. Schoen urged him to give his word that he would give the Giants a chance.

“What do you mean? Like circling back?” Barkley asked. He explained that he had already told the franchise where he wanted to be. Schoen appreciates Saquon Barkley for whatever he does for the organization. The episode leaves the fans on a cliffhanger.

Joe Schoen’s conversation with Saquon Barkley’s agent

Schoen talked to Ed Berry, Barkley’s agent, before calling the Eagles’ RB. He told Berry that he didn’t want to make an offer that seemed disrespectful to Barkley. He didn’t want to see him go just because another franchise offered a million more.

Joe tells Berry that he doesn’t know the player's market value. He asks him to find out his value and return to him to propose a counteroffer. Schoen had a similar conversation with Barkley later. The next episode will reveal how things unfolded after the phone call. Saquon ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.