Joel Embiid Agrees to 3-Year, USD 192.9M Extension With Philadelphia 76ers: Report

Joel Embiid joined the Philadelphia 76ers as the third overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. After being drafted, he signed his rookie scale contract with the team on August 26, 2014. Despite injuries delaying his start, he made his NBA debut in the 2016-17 season.

Now, Embiid has agreed to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension with the 76ers, bringing his total guaranteed earnings to $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Announcing the extension on Friday, Embiid expressed his desire to stay with the team for the rest of his career, stating, "Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career." On Instagram, he wrote, "I love this community and everything you've given me and my family. There's more work to do, and you guys deserve a championship. I believe we're just getting started!"

Embiid will decline his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season to sign the new deal, which will earn him $69 million in the final year. His career earnings will rise to $514.8 million, placing him fourth in NBA history behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Paul George.

The 76ers announced the contract extension on Friday but did not disclose the terms. Josh Harris, the managing partner of the ownership group, praised Joel Embiid as "one of the greatest Sixers of all time" and said he was "on his way to becoming one of the best players in the history of the game."

Advertisement

"We're thrilled that this extension ensures Joel and his family will stay in Philadelphia for many years," Harris stated. "Joel is not only a great family man and leader but also an exceptional two-way player with a rare combination of size, strength, and athleticism. He is vital to our franchise's pursuit of another NBA Championship, and we're honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home."

Embiid's extension wraps up an offseason where the 76ers invested $550 million in new contracts. They secured All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey with a $204 million extension and signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million deal. Additionally, the team brought in free agent forward Caleb Martin, guard Eric Gordon, and center Andre Drummond while re-signing guards Kelly Oubre and Kyle Lowry.

Joel Embiid's role in the 2024-2025 NBA season will be crucial to the Philadelphia 76ers' success. As the team's anchor, Embiid needs to adjust his style to build strong teamwork with new additions, particularly Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. A major part of this adjustment involves focusing on team success rather than personal achievements, a lesson he refined while playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. This approach is essential as he shares scoring and defensive responsibilities with Maxey and George, strengthening team chemistry and trust.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oscar Robertson Recalls Harrowing Experience of KKK Threats During His Basketball Career: ‘They Were Gonna Do It’