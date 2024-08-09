Joel Embiid Could Represent Cameroon in 2028 Olympics; Suggests NBA Insider

Joel Embiid played a crucial role in the USA's 95-91 win over Serbia in the Olympic semi-finals. He scored 19 points, making critical contributions in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play that cut the deficit to 84-80. Embiid also delivered key baskets and a block that helped the USA regain momentum, leading to an 18-7 run in the final five minutes of the game. His performance was instrumental in securing the team's place in the gold medal match against France.

Joel Embiid has been a significant part of Team USA, but his decision to represent the team at the 2024 Paris Olympics sparked controversy. Despite being from Cameroon and holding French citizenship, Embiid chose to play for the USA, which upset many.

In 2021, he reportedly sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, promising to play for France in the tournament. As a result, he faced boos and jeers from the French crowd during the recent games. Now, as he stands just one game away from the gold, Embiid might once again face criticism, this time from Americans.

"Paris is a great city and the next one is LA. It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon” said Embiid in the reported statement

Amidst all the criticism for playing against Team USA, Embiid might be considering taking his talents to his home country’s national team in 2028. Additionally, his performance with Team USA hasn’t been stellar. While his intentions may be genuine, the timing of this decision is problematic. With the 2028 Olympics set to take place in America, abruptly switching teams and leaving the US roster would likely make him unpopular with the majority of the live audience.

Joel Embiid had a clear reason for choosing to play for Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics. His decision wasn’t driven by a desire to improve his chances of winning an Olympic medal but by what the US means to him and his family. Despite being from Cameroon and his wife from Brazil, Embiid’s son was born in America.

Embiid has spent over a decade in the NBA, competing alongside and against some of the best players in the world. He combined these reasons into one decision, stating, “I want to play with my brothers in the league. I want to play for my fans because they’ve been incredible since the day I came here. But most of all, I want to honor my son, who was born in the US. I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him.”

If Embiid’s recent performance was meant to prove that he’s a valuable player for Team USA, it certainly made a strong case. In the recent semi-final matchup against Serbia, he delivered his best Olympic performance yet, scoring 19 points, grabbing 4 rebounds, and dishing out 2 assists. He achieved this by going 8-11 on field goals, 2-3 on three-pointers, and 1-1 on free throws.

