Joel Embiid Gets a Piece of Advice From Shaquille O’Neal Before Heading Into 2024–25 NBA Season

The whole world is not against Joel Embiid. After an unwelcome experience during the 2024 Paris Olympics tour, the NBA big man has found support from a basketball legend.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, Joel Embiid, one of the most dominant players in the league, is preparing to lead the Philadelphia 76ers on a deep playoff run. Despite his individual accolades and stellar performances, Embiid has faced challenges in translating his success into postseason victories, with the team failing to advance past the second round in recent years.

In a recent development, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has offered valuable advice to Embiid, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and leveraging the talents of his teammates, particularly highlighting the role of Tyrese Maxey.

During his conversation with Draymond Green on his podcast, Shaq said, “I just want him to play to his ability. If you got another agile big guy, you take him out and you go around him, but anybody that’s smaller than you, you gotta go in the post and then go to work.”

Shaq’s advice underscores the significance of Embiid utilizing his physical advantages and playing to his strengths, which could be crucial for the 76ers as they aim to break through their recent playoff barriers.

“And then once they double you, you make it easier for (Tyrese) Maxey. Maxey’s a good player, but if he doesn’t have to work as hard, I think he can be a lot better,” Shaq added.

O’Neal’s advice underscores the strategic imperative for Embiid to effectively utilize his teammates, especially Maxey, when navigating the challenges posed by opposing defenses during crucial playoff moments. The significance of Embiid’s partnership with Maxey cannot be overstated, especially as they seek to overcome the defensive challenges that have thwarted their playoff progress in previous seasons.

Maxey’s emergence as a standout player alongside Embiid, earning his first All-Star selection and garnering the Most Improved Player award, illustrates the potential impact of this duo when they work in tandem.

Although the motivating words from Shaq would definitely help the Philly star, Embiid, in overcoming his recent experience at the Paris Olympics . During a recent conversation, he opened up on potential reasons for being booed by the French fan to Devin Booker.

When asked by Booker why he was being booed, the 76ers forward humorously responded, "Because they hate me, I don't know," while proudly displaying his gold medal to the camera.

This light-hearted reaction seemed to subtly taunt the French crowd who had been critical of him throughout the tournament. The decision by Embiid, who recently acquired French citizenship but chose to represent Team USA, had drawn criticism from some French fans who had hoped he would play for their national team.

Despite the dissatisfaction from the French crowd, Joel Embiid's stellar play helped secure a gold medal for the American men’s basketball team, effectively silencing his critics in the process.