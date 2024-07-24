Joel Embiid Gets Real About Jayson Tatum's Success with Celtics Super Team, "If I Go 5-20, We Get Blown Out"

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is still critiquing the Boston Celtics' NBA title win last season. Embiid claimed they won because they had a ‘superteam’ led by his Olympic teammate, Jayson Tatum.

The former league MVP shared his thoughts on Tuesday's episode of the Check Ball Show on YouTube, emphasizing that he could have won under similar circumstances.

"I told him the same thing. If I go 5-for-20 [on the floor], we get blown out," Embiid said.

READ MORE: Will Injured Kevin Durant Be Replaced on Team USA? Here's What Steve Kerr Had to Say

Joel Embiid argued that the Celtics dominated the 2024 playoffs because everybody was injured

When comparing individual skills, few would confidently say Tatum is better than Embiid. Tatum might be more versatile as a forward, but he hasn't matched Embiid's level of production. The 76ers rely heavily on every point Embiid scores as their franchise player.

Embiid casually referred to the Celtics as a superteam after the NBA Finals, where Boston celebrated their 18th NBA Championship by defeating the Dallas Mavericks. During the Finals, Embiid appeared on ESPN and dismissed the idea of the Celtics being a dynasty, citing the new CBA and injuries in the Eastern Conference.

"I don't think so, not with the new CBA. You also gotta understand, the whole East was hurt, myself included. It's a pretty good chance I'm coming next year."

Advertisement

The first point about the CBA has already been disproven. As the Celtics continued to pay long-term contracts to every extension-eligible player, they ignored the CBA's second apron rules. The current ownership plans to sell the team soon, leaving salary issues and CBA consequences for the next owner to handle.

The injuries were undeniable. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler in the first round, then overcame a Cavaliers team missing Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Other matchups also suffered from injuries, like the Indiana Pacers beating the Milwaukee Bucks due to injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Knicks capitalized on an injured Joel Embiid and the 76ers in the first round but later suffered their own injuries to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle against the Pacers, who lost Tyrese Haliburton to injury in the Conference Finals.

Injuries are part of the game, and the Celtics took advantage of them. Embiid needs to position himself to capitalize on similar situations when other teams face injuries

Advertisement

Joel Embiid and the Sixers have formed their own superteam

While Embiid complained about lacking support last season, the upcoming season looks different for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have created their own "superteam" by adding All-Star wingman Paul George to their roster.

George left the LA Clippers and signed with the 76ers for a four-year, $212-million contract. He will join forces with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form a formidable 'Big 3' in the Eastern Conference.

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals while earning his ninth All-Star selection last season.

Besides George, the Sixers also brought in veterans Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Reggie Jackson. Drummond is expected to back up Embiid at the center spot, while Gordon and Jackson will strengthen the guard rotation, which includes Kyle Lowry.

Another key acquisition is Caleb Martin from the Miami Heat. He will team up with George, KJ Martin, and Kelly Oubre Jr. at the wing position.

Advertisement