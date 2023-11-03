Joel Embiid REACTS to James Harden’s claiming 76ers kept him on 'a leash'

Thursday marked the first time James Harden addressed the media as a member of the Clippers and he seized the opportunity to voice out his thoughts about his tenure with the 76ers.

Harden candidly expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the 76ers, feeling restrained as if he was “on a leash.”

In response, Joel Embiid defended the 76ers' decisions by stating, "I don't think so." He exuded confidence in their strategy claiming,

"We fed him the ball in every single possession as he’s an incredible player. We entrusted him with the responsibility to make on-the-spot decisions for the team, considering his exemplary passing skills."

Embiid further emphasized that despite their actions, Harden still managed to seize the title for the highest number of assists last season with the 76ers.

Meanwhile, Embiid himself topped the scoring charts and grabbed his first MVP award.

Unfortunately, the 76ers journey ended prematurely as they succumbed to the Boston Celtics in a close seven-game series of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This marked the fifth disappointing exit for the 76ers in the second round of the playoffs within six seasons.

Shaquille O’Neal's Knicks trade idea for Joel Embiid

Shaquille O'Neal expresses his opinions, shares stats, and posts highlights on Instagram.

He recently proposed a trade idea on the platform, suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers should consider trading Joel Embiid.

Just a few days after the 76ers traded James Harden, Shaq took to his Instagram to recommend that the team should also bid farewell to the incumbent MVP - Joel Embiid.

O’Neal shared a graphic on his story suggesting that the Sixers should trade JoJo and Tobias Harris to the New York Knicks.

The proposed agreement would see them receiving Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Mitchell Robinson, and several draft picks in return.

Embiid, one of the most dominant league centers, could potentially be traded in this controversial proposal.

This transaction will only occur if the 7-foot player requests a trade, as the Pennsylvania side would not voluntarily send him away.

Even if Daryl Morey agreed to trade the two-time scoring champion, they would only want to receive another player of MVP caliber or two established All-Stars in return.

