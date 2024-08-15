Joel Embiid Receives Cameroon’s Prestigious 'Order of Valor' Following Olympic Gold with Team USA

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid received a prestigious honor from his homeland, Cameroon, where he was awarded the Medal of Commander of the Order of Valor after securing an Olympic gold medal with Team USA.

According to TMZ Sports, Cameroon's president, Paul Biya, presented Embiid with the award, which is reserved for those who make "exceptional contributions in the fields of arts, science, agriculture, commerce, or industry."

Throughout his career, Embiid has achieved significant milestones, including seven All-Star appearances and the 2022-23 NBA MVP title. He’s also led the league in scoring twice and helped the Philadelphia 76ers reach the playoffs seven times.

Joel Embiid had the choice to play for Cameroon, the United States, or France , but he ultimately decided to represent Team USA.

The Americans went undefeated in the Olympics, finishing their gold medal run with a 98-87 victory over host nation France. Recently, Joel mentioned that he might consider switching his national team allegiance to represent Cameroon at the 2028 LA Olympics after winning gold with the USA in 2024.

"It's been a good experience. It’s been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks. But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is LA. It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon."

Though Embiid didn’t perform up to his usual standards during the tournament, averaging 11.2 points, he stepped up when it mattered most, scoring 19 points in the semi-final against Serbia, where he outplayed his rival Nikola Jokic in one of the most thrilling international matchups.

Embiid’s choice to play for Team USA meant turning down both Cameroon and France. France, the host nation for the 2024 Olympics, had even granted him a French passport in hopes he would represent them against Team USA. However, it’s important to note that Embiid isn’t French and has never lived in France, making his decision akin to international free agency, where he ultimately chose the USA over France.

Born in Yaounde, Cameroon, Joel spent most of his childhood there before moving to the United States at 16 to attend Montverde Academy in Florida. Embiid has brought significant recognition to Cameroon through his basketball career and has also given back to his homeland through philanthropic efforts.

In the aftermath of his brother Arthur’s tragic passing, Joel and his family established the Arthur Embiid & Angels Foundation. According to their website, the Foundation’s mission is to “support children who have become victims of social fractures in the country through the use of education, health, and sports in order to create a productive and positive growing environment.” Embiid also partnered with UNICEF and donated $25,000 in 2017 as part of a holiday charity drive to support the youth in Cameroon.