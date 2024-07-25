Joel Embiid Struggles to Understand Why Many NBA Fans Hate Him, ‘I’m Just Cool, What’s There to Hate About Me’

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid recently opened up about his complex relationship with the fans. Despite being one of the top five players in the NBA for the last three years, Embiid is perceived as one of the most disliked figures in the league, a sentiment that acknowledges.

Embiid says that he does not understand public opinion and most of the time, he struggles to understand why fans ‘hate’ him. As he prepares for a pivotal season of his career, Embiid recently addressed the reasons behind this perception and reflected upon his basketball career.

Joel Embiid's unexpected perception

In a candid conversation on The Check Ball Show, Joel Embiid expressed his confusion over the negativity he receives. “I’m probably the most hated guy in the league,” Embiid remarked. “I don’t know why… I’m just cool. I don’t know what’s there to hate about me.”

Despite his ‘cool’ personable demeanor and inspiring personal story of overcoming severe injuries and leading a rebuilding 76ers team to consistent playoff appearances, Embiid still feels misunderstood by many NBA fans.

Fans’ reasons behind the criticism

Several factors might contribute to the negative perception surrounding Embiid. His frequent trips to the free-throw line and occasional accusations of flopping are notable points of contention among critics. Additionally, Embiid’s outspoken nature and his involvement in trash-talking have sometimes fueled public dissent.

Many fans also accuse The pressure of delivering championships also looms large, with Embiid's 76ers failing to advance past the second round of the playoffs in recent years, despite his significant contributions.

Current focus and future aspirations

In the 2023-24 NBA season, Embiid faced another injury that limited his appearances to just 39 games. Looking ahead, Embiid is concentrating on contributing to Team USA’s success in the upcoming 2024 Olympics. He will be playing a key role in Team USA's quest for Olympic gold.