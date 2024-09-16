Joel Embiid Stunned by Carlos Sains-Sergio Perez Crash; Calls Oscar Piastri ‘Future World Champion’ After Azerbaijan GP

Philadelphia 76ers' star player, Joel Embiid, couldn't hide his astonishment as he watched the dramatic crash between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Taking to Twitter, Embiid voiced his displeasure with Sainz's actions, questioning, “W** WAS SAINZ DOING?”

Despite his disappointment with the incident, Embiid also took the opportunity to heap high praise on young racing talent Oscar Piastri, hailing him as a 'future world champion' after his impressive performance at the race.

Although the Philly star’s rooting for motorsport is not a newfound love, Embiid's interest in Formula 1 extends beyond mere spectatorship. He has revealed his childhood fascination with the sport, all thanks to his upbringing in Cameroon.

Joel Embiid also made a bold prediction regarding F1 driver Oscar Piastri. Piastri's exceptional performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he secured his second career win starting from second on the grid, caught the attention of the basketball star.

Embiid, in particular, was left in awe by Piastri's championship-level drive, leading him to declare that the Australian racer is destined to become a future world champion. Taking to his X/Twitter account, Joel wrote, “Oscar Piastri is a future world champion.”

The praise from the NBA’s big man came at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where Piastri displayed his full potential by executing a daring overtake on Charles Leclerc to claim the lead. Despite facing intense pressure from the Ferrari driver in the closing laps, Piastri displayed remarkable composure and defensive skills to hold onto his position and secure the victory.

Advertisement

However, the unfortunate crash at the track did not come in handy for two of the drivers involved. Following the incident, Sergio Perez's reaction to the incident involving Carlos Sainz at the Baku Grand Prix was one of disappointment and empathy.

Following the collision that ended both drivers' races just two laps before the finish, Perez described the situation as a disaster and a shame for both teams.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m really super frustrated that we both ended up on weekends like that for our teams. It’s a disaster. And it’s just a shame, you know because when we exited turn two, there was a meter between the cars,” Perez said.

Despite not blaming Sainz for the incident, Perez highlighted the rapid sequence of events that led to contact between their cars as Sainz attempted to follow another driver's tow but inadvertently touched Perez's front right tire. Perez emphasized the frustration of the outcome, particularly given the small gap between their cars after exiting the previous turn, making the incident all the more regrettable.

Advertisement

Expressing his belief that Sainz may not have been aware of his presence during the race-ending collision, Perez reflected on the minimal distance between their cars seconds before impact. The Red Bull Racing driver commended the mutual respect and space maintained by both racers until the unfortunate run-in occurred.