Joel Embiid Trolls Bucks After Celtics Go 3–0 vs Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals; Viral Tweet Explained

As the Celtics beat the Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and inch closer to an NBA title, a thought struck 76ers star, Joel Embiid. He voiced his thoughts on X, capturing the interest of over two million social media users.

His message is likely hinting at the Milwaukee Bucks' previous decision to trade Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that brought Damian Lillard into their fold. Holiday later found his way to Boston.

In the Celtics' Game 2 victory, Holiday posted a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. His defensive prowess and off-ball play played a crucial role as Boston managed to overcome a 13-point deficit in Game 3.

Looking in hindsight, it appears that the Bucks' performance may have maxed out with Holiday serving as the third star alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, necessitating a shake-up of the lineup. Although the trade hasn't yet proven fruitful, the justification behind acquiring Lillard is undeniable.

However, for Horst and Milwaukee's front office, Holiday securing another title in his debut year with the Celtics might just be the worst possible outcome.

Celtics on brink of history despite Mavericks' furious comeback attempt

After a harrowing fourth quarter where they nearly lost a 21-point lead, the Boston Celtics now stand on the verge of creating history. They stand just one victory away from classifying an 18th NBA championship, a record accomplishment.

In Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Celtics withstood an intense comeback attempt from the Dallas Mavericks. They emerged victorious with a score of 106-99, achieving a dominating 3-0 lead, amid anticipation from the audience at the American Airlines Center, Dallas.

This victory was significant as no NBA team has ever managed to recover from a 3-0 deficit.

Living up to their reputation this postseason, the Celtics quickly rallied. They narrowed down the deficit to one point by the end of the first quarter and matched the Mavericks' score in the second.

When the fourth quarter clock read 11:07, Boston seemed to have secured the win, holding a hefty 91-70 lead. Nevertheless, the Mavericks respawned fiercely, scoring 22-2 in the subsequent eight minutes, and bringing the deficit down to a single point.

The halt to their vigorous comeback came unexpectedly when Dončić was whistled for his sixth foul, exiting the game with 4:38 minutes remaining.

This was Dončić's first foul-out this season and throughout his postseason career. His absence proved vital as the Mavericks couldn't complete their attempted comeback. Now, their only hope is to make a massive rally for the series.

Dončić left the game after scoring 27 points from as many shots, providing six assists, and collecting six rebounds. Kyrie Irving, however, stole the show with the highest score of 35 points from 13-of-28 shooting.

While the Mavericks have largely depended on their two-man game throughout the playoffs, this time it was the Celtics’ duo that truly made the difference.

