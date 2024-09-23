Joel Embiid's BOLD Promise to Philadelphia 76ers Fans After Signing $193 Million Extension; DETAILS INSIDE

Joel Embiid inked a three-year, $193 million contract extension, meaning his future is in the City of Brotherly Love. That brings the Sixers' incredible offseason to a close. Keeping their core together, signing a long-term extension with Tyrese Maxey, or adding players like Paul George, Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and others are just a few of the noteworthy decisions they have made this summer.

The 76ers were limited in what else they could have done. It's now time to go out and try to win the championship the following year. Embiid will undoubtedly play a major role in those plans. When he is performing at his best, he is possibly the greatest player in the NBA.

Embiid signed the extension and then made a bold promise in his statement. He informed the supporters that they should have won a championship and expressed his desire to spend the remainder of his career in Philadelphia.

Embiid wrote on Instagram: "Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! Trust the process."

However, Embiid has struggled to maintain his fitness. The former MVP has rarely been close to 100 percent by the time the postseason arrives. Though we should give him credit for trying to play and for going on the court in spite of that, we haven't always seen the best Embiid player come playoff time.

The good news is that Embiid's health may be preserved thanks to some summertime decisions the 76ers made. He can delegate some of his workload to Drummond. Adem Bona, who appears to be a promising prospect and can be a member of the rotation, was also selected by them.

