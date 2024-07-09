John Abraham Reveals Donald Penn Told Him Buccaneers Tried to Injure the Falcons on Purpose in 2012

Former Falcons star John Abraham shared an inside story from the Falcons’ 2012 season. He appeared on The Water Boyz Show last week. Abraham claimed that Donald Penn warned him about intentional rash fouls before the game.

Abraham’s shocking accusation led to various discussions on the internet. However, Penn denied the appalling allegation. Fans are curiously waiting for further inputs from the squad and staff members. The league has yet to comment on the matter.

John Abraham says Donald Penn’s Buccaneers deliberately tried to injure the Falcons

Abraham highlighted incidents during the Falcons’ last regular season game in 2012. He told JoeBucsFan.com that Penn gave him a warning before the game. According to Abraham, Penn asked him to be careful out there. Penn also revealed that coaches told them to hurt the Falcons.

John added that he asked Penn and his squad to stop playing. “Nah, they told us to hurt y’all. So we’re going to be going extra,” Penn responded. The Buccaneers' tackle had quipped that they would do everything to mess with the Falcons.

Donald Penn, however, denied the claim as per JoeBucsFan.com. But since Abraham actually got injured in the game, his fans trusted their idol. John’s collision with a Bucs player resulted in an injury for the 2000 NFL draft’s 13th overall pick.

Neither of the former NFL stars has any proof. And, fans are picking their sides based on their bias toward the players. Some even consider the technicalities of the game before making their choice.

Did the Buccaneers really try to hurt the Falcons?

2012 was a happening year in the NFL. The fans were already furious about the bounty scandal that hit the league earlier that year. It is unlikely for a team to plan something that serious during that period.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano brought an attacking revolution in the NFL. He was popular for his attacking victory formation. So, if there was somebody who could have pulled it off, it was him.

Schiano sent the defensive linemen into the knees of the offensive lineman. His plan was to force a fumble from the opposition. He expected it to happen when teams generally concede the outcome of a game.

Abraham has all the specifications from the day, plus an injury to show. But Penn refuses to believe it. It’s unlikely that John will build up a story with that much precision about the event. It would be interesting to see if the league jumps into the matter. An investigation might be on the cards if things escalate further.