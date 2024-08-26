John Cena Accused Of Abandoning 'The Innocent For His Gain' By Ex-WWE Star: 'He Has No Morals, Just Craving For Money'

Val Venis was a controversial figure during his wrestling career in the Attitude Era because of his portrayal of an adult star. More than two decades have passed since he exited WWE, but he is nowadays the subject of controversy off-screen for his far-right views. He recently launched an attack on John Cena, claiming he turned his back on innocent people for personal gain.

On X (formerly Twitter), a video dedicated to the Leader of Cenation posted saying, " John Cena has given himself to children across the world for 20 years. He's everything Hulk Hogan pretended to be." Val Venis replied to the tweet with seriousness, saying,

"John Cena betrayed 24 million Taiwanese people, throwing them under the tanks of the Chinese Communist Party for a paycheck! He used children to craft the image of a hero, but when it mattered most, he proved he had no morals, no ethics, just a craving for money. John Cena is a coward who turns his back on the innocent for his own gain! Hulk Hogan stands for what he believes in America."

Meanwhile, Val Venis often finds himself in conflict with fans on social media platforms, talking about different aspects. In the past, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion sparked controversy over LGBTQ topics.

Recently, a fan legally bought the trademark of Val Venis in a way to support LGBTQ people . A website was made under the name Val Venis. The name of the Val Venis Foundation was given to The Valid Allies of LGBTQ+ Vital Education and Non-Judgemental Informational Services.

Advertisement

As Venis is known for his far-right ideologies and conservative values, he couldn't take criticism of Hulk Hogan, who has been openly endorsing the former United States president and the current Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

During Val Venis's career in WWE, he shared the locker room with John Cena. In his heyday as a performer, Venis never had a public beef with the Leader of Cenation.

In recent times, Val Venis has made John Cena a target, probably due to the latter's popularity and his fan following as a good guy. In February 2024, Venis targeted Cena in another tweet. Apart from the Cenation Leader, he took the names of The Rock and the current WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

The controversial wrestler claimed that Cena and The Rock sold their souls to Communist comrades. None of these superstars reacted to what he said.

ALSO READ: John Cena Opens Up On 17th World Title Run Before WWE Retirement: 'There Are Some Scenarios Where It Can Happen '