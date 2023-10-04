John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to appear on next Week’s NXT to counter-program AEW Dynamite

WWE is all set to host their biggest NXT show ever this coming Tuesday. Wednesday night wars are back AEW, and NXT will go head-to-head this week. Former WWE champion Edge made his debut Last week at the AEW WrestleDream.This is considered one of the biggest signings of AEW. Adam debuted at the main event against his long-time tag team partner Christan Cage. WWE recently merged with UFC and formed a new company together named TKO.

WWE has also signed some of AEW megastars like Cody Rhodes. Jade Cargill also signed a multi-year deal with the company. The war officially began when AEW started airing their AEW Dynamite show simultaneously with WWE the NXT show airs.

Why this week's NXT is considered the biggest ever

This Dynamti show is anticipated to be a massive event. We are going to witness the in-ring debut of the Rated R superstar. Meanwhile, WWE prepared with its counter. Major names were announced to be on the yellow brand this coming Tuesday.

John Cena declared his appearance on the yellow brand alongside Former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes when he will face Bron Breaker, to counter John Cena, Paul Heyman will be in the opposite corner. John Cena is currently in a feud with the bloodline he is going to compete with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023 alongside his partner LA Knight. We can also expect an attack on John from Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes will also grace the Yellow brand with his presence to make a major announcement during the show. Former women's champion Asuka also announced action. she will be facing Roxanne Perez.NXT already had made some of the biggest moves by making Becky their NXT champion and Dominik their North American Champion.

This will be the biggest NXT show ever in history. Wednesday Night Wars going to be a very entertaining face for fans as companies are doing their best in the rating wars.

