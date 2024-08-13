John Cena Announces All Dates Planned for Upcoming WWE Retirement Tour in 2025

After a career spanning over two decades, John Cena revealed he is preparing for his retirement tour, starting in 2025. The number of dates set for his year-long farewell tour has now been revealed.

At Money in the Bank 2024, John Cena made a surprising return and revealed that he was inching closer to his retirement. However, for a star as big as John Cena, just a farewell match was not going to cut it. The 16-time World Champion will participate in multiple major events before capping off his storied WWE career.

While speaking with Collider, John Cena revealed that he is ready to devote 2025 to the last leg of his wrestling career, which will include 36 dates worldwide. It should also be noted that Cena intends to embark on his farewell tour after completing the filming of Peacemaker season 2 at the end of 2024.

The Leader of the Cenation told Collider: “I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January. I’ll end it in December, and it’s going to be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

Furthermore, John Cena expressed that he sees the upcoming farewell tour as a way to say thank you to the WWE Universe for their support. As noted, the tour will mark his participation in major events, starting with WWE Raw’s move to Netflix. Cena will then be featured on WWE Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 41, and other events.

Cena’s impending retirement has sparked interest from many WWE stars, with some already angling to put their names in the hat. At this juncture, John Cena has nothing left to prove in his career. However, speculations about his potential 17th World Championship reign are heavily being discussed online.

Regardless of whether John Cena wins the World Title again or not, he can rest very well on his laurels, considering he is one of the most accomplished WWE stars. Speaking of which, even Ric Flair, who shares the record with John Cena for the most World Championship wins, recently revealed his thoughts on Cena’s potential 17th World Title reign.

Cena’s retirement tour could still give the fans many dream matches, pitting him against other major stars like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and others. WWE could also reignite his feuds with old rivals, such as CM Punk, The Miz, Roman Reigns, and others. Nonetheless, a lot remains to be seen.

All in all, John Cena is ready to have a memorable retirement run in 2025.

