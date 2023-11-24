John Cena celebrates Thanksgiving by dropping rare footage of OVW match with Randy Orton

Randy Orton and John Cena stand as titans in the professional wrestling industry, each achieving the pinnacle of success during their illustrious WWE careers. With 14 WWE Championship reigns for Randy Orton and an impressive 16 for John Cena, their impact on the wrestling world is undeniable.

Beyond their on-screen rivalry, which included intense matches like Hell in a Cell and I Quit, these two legendary superstars share a close friendship behind the scenes. In a rare and sentimental moment, John Cena marked Thanksgiving by sharing a video from his early days in WWE's developmental promotion, OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling).

Cena posted footage from his last match against Randy Orton in OVW, where they battled for the OVW Championship. Accompanying the video, Cena expressed gratitude, stating,

"Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton. during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving." This rare glimpse into their history showcases the camaraderie that exists beyond the ring between these iconic wrestlers.

ALSO READ: CM Punk is why Randy Orton's WWE return to Survivor Series: WarGames was revealed in advance: Report

When will John Cena return to WWE?

John Cena, a 16-time WWE champion and one of the most beloved baby faces in the history of the sport, has dedicated over two decades to wrestling with WWE. Recognized for his mantra of "Hustle, Loyalty, Respect," Cena has transitioned his career, now pursuing Hollywood as an actor and participating as a part-time wrestler.

In his most recent wrestling appearance at Crown Jewel 2023, Cena faced Solo Sikoa but suffered a loss, extending his winless streak for the past five years. His last victory came against Triple H.

Despite speculation suggesting Cena may be quietly retired, previous reports indicate an expected return around WrestleMania 40. Rumors circulate around potential opponents, with names like Logan Paul or the formidable ring general, Gunther, being considered. As fans await his return, Cena's legacy continues to impact both the wrestling and entertainment worlds.

ALSO READ: WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 preview and predictions for every matc