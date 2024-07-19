John Cena Challenged by This TNA Superstar for a Match Before Retirement; All You Need To Know

John Cena’s retirement call has certainly led wrestlers across the industry, and not just WWE, to find a way to at least exchange fists with him once before he hangs up his boots. Earlier, a report said that WWE superstars had expressed their willingness to work with Cena after learning that the former WWE Champion had planned 30-40 matches for WWE next year.

So, we have a TNA superstar challenging John Cena for a match. Guess who he is? It’s none other than the newest social media wrestling sensation, Joe Hendry. Hendry has become quite a hit in WWE with two of his latest WWE NXT appearances. However, Hendry has planned to challenge Cena at the TNA pay-per-view event, Slammiversay, which is expected to take place on July 20, 2024.

What has Hendry said about John Cena?

While speaking at the TNA Slammiversary event press conference, Hendry was asked about who would be his dream opponent in WWE. Replying to this, Hendry said that if he wins the bout at the grand event, he would call out John Cena.

“See, I know what the answer is. But I don’t know if I was going to save it till I win the championship. But, you know what? Since you asked, when I win the TNA World Championship, I might just turn to the camera and call out John Cena,” Hendry said.

Hendry had spoken about it a day before the press conference at the Talk Is Jericho show. Hendry said he strongly believes that he is eyeing John Cena next year as part of his retirement tour.

Is John Cena vs Joe Hendry ever possible?

There are almost negligible chances of John Cena making his TNA debut in the last phase of his career just to address a challenge from the roster’s superstar. However, the match can still be possible, if not at TNA, then at WWE.

Joe Hendry recently gave an update on his TNA contract expiry, saying that, even though he is still in agreement with the company, anything could be possible. Since Hendry has received significant pop in just two of his appearances, he might be looking for more matches in WWE.

Further, Joe Hendry can also be elevated to the main roster of WWE within the next 2-3 months, which means that he can challenge Cena for a match, knowing that the former WWE Champion would be there for a number of appearances in WWE.

There are also quite good chances that Cena and Hendry will face each other at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, where Cena has said that he would be making an appearance. Now, let’s wait and watch if this collision happens next year.