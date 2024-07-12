John Cena Challenged For One Last Match By THIS WWE Hall Of Famer Ahead Of His Retirement

John Cena's recent retirement announcement has become the hot topic in the wrestling community. WWE legend and former Tag Team partner Bully Ray has recently commented on the Leader of Cenation's retirement. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bully has offered a potential one last match before retirement.

He wrote on X, "Hey John Cena, Last Match? LMK xo Bully" and posted an edited picture of himself and Cena.

Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley of The Dudley Boyz, shared the locker room with John Cena at one point in his career. Back in 2015, on an episode of Monday Night RAW, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley teamed up with the former WWE Champion to take on The New Day, making it their last appearance in the ring together.

The ten-time WWE Tag Team Champion still actively wrestles, but he is no longer associated with WWE, especially as a wrestler. He received the WWE Hall of Fame honor in 2018 and officiated a match as the special guest referee at WrestleMania 40.

John Cena's retirement announcement

John Cena left fans in disbelief after his announcement at Money in the Bank 2024. Given that he is only 47 years old, a majority of wrestling fans previously anticipated seeing him in the ring for a longer period despite his commitment to Hollywood. Cena cited the physical challenge of performing at the highest level as the reason behind his retirement .

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Cena's statement suggested he would be doing a retirement tour until hanging up his boots at the end of 2025. The match could happen at big PLEs like SummerSlam or Survivor Series.

John Cena will have a strong presence in the Netflix era of WWE

A recent report by WRKD Wrestling gave more details on Cena's retirement. The legendary Superstar is likely to have more appearances once WWE moves to Netflix next year.

"John Cena will have a heavy presence in the initial few months of WWE RAW joining Netflix, kicking off his retirement tour," according to WRKD Wrestling.

With his involvement in movies, Cena might have only a handful of special appearances this year. Due to his retirement next year, it is plausible that he will have a lighter movie schedule.

Cena's presence at the beginning of the Netflix Era would be a huge positive sign for WWE leading up to WrestleMania 41. While he didn't have a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, in his last WrestleMania match next year, WWE could plan a big match for the iconic Superstar with the potential of main eventing.

Advertisement