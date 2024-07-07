John Cena Claims His WWE Retirement Would be Permanent; Says 'I’m Done'

WWE superstar John Cena surprisingly made an appearance at Money In Bank in Toronto on July 7 and announced his retirement. While the fans chanted “no”, the Cenation leader said that he would be hanging up his boots by 2025 as "he's done.”

However, retirements in pro wrestling are not always followed in letter and spirit. Wrestlers, especially the ones who perform in WWE often return to the squared circle, for one more match. We have seen the likes of Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the ring for one more match after retirement.

While Michaels came back for a tag team match at Crown Jewel in 2018, The Texas Rattlesnake returned at WrestleMania 38. But for Cena, he says that this one is permanent, and he doesn’t want more of it. Cena spoke at length at the press conference after the MITB pay-per-view.

What did John Cena say about his retirement?

Cena clearly mentioned that once he retires from in-ring competition, he won’t return for in-side ring battles ever again. "I want to set the record straight right now — I'm done. This is it. But the reason I'm saying that is not because 'I'm over it, I'm done.,” Cena said at the press conference.

He stated that since this would be his last run as a wrestler in WWE, he wants the fans to know that this would be huge. “We're inviting everybody, and we hope you come and enjoy the fun and enjoy show,” Cena said.

Cena concluded his talk by mentioning that once he retires from wrestling, he would not be making an in-ring return in any capacity, whether it’s as a guest referee or anything else. However, Cena also mentioned that he would always be involved with the affairs of WWE in some way or the other.

Cena announces his plans for 2025

When Cena emerged from the backside, he carried an altered trademark logo on his T-shirt. It read “ The last time is now”. When he came inside the ring, he announced his retirement from WWE.

However, Cena also said that he wants to be a part of WWE, when the Monday Night RAW makes its debut on RAW. He further went on to announce that Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2025, and WrestleMania 41 would be his last.

While it was considered that Mania at Vegas would be last, Cena at the press conference clarified that his retirement tour will take place from January to December 2025, and during this time period, around 40-50 matches might feature Cena. So, we might see the 16-time WWE Champion break Ric Flair's record and win the belt for one last time.

