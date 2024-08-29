John Cena Explains the Difference in Action Between WWE and Hollywood: 'They Are Just Two Different Disciplines'

John Cena made a smooth transition from the squared circle to Hollywood, becoming among the notable stars in the movie industry. Both the wrestling and cinema worlds are packed with action, led by captivating storylines. The Leader of Cenation recently revealed the major difference between the actions between the ropes and the silver screen.

John Cena recently sat down for an interview with Bullseye with Jesse Thorn, where he broadly elaborated on the difference in actions between the worlds of WWE and Hollywood.

The former WWE Champion said, 'In live performances, you can't stack punches; you have to bring them all. So, there's a lot more physical contact... I don't like getting hit in the face. So I like the magic aspect of cinema, and it really makes for some wonderful choreography, especially when you can film it in beats and then weave it all together and see it as a masterpiece."

The 47-year-old further described the distinctiveness between the crafts of WWE's performance and Hollywood action sequences, saying, "They are just two different disciplines."

One requires separate strategies to perform in the ring in front of a live audience and do stuff in front of the camera with no live audience.

ALSO READ: John Cena Opens Up On The Best Hollywood Movies Based On Professional Wrestling

Advertisement

While filming, things can be missed, and there is room for error due to the opportunity of stacking, as well as the concern of safety first. While shooting an action scene in a film, the first objective is not to hit the other person. Moreover, it is up to the director to choose the level of impact if someone has to hit the other person.

John Cena is nearing fifty years old, and his body has gone through years of torment being in the squared circle. During his heyday, the Leader of Cenation wrestled multiple times a week, getting injured on different occasions.

Hence, his words suggest that he enjoys the actions on the silver screen more than the squared circle at the moment, where it involves fewer risks. He has been a major movie star since leaving WWE as a full-time Superstar, starring in big-budget action movies like F9, FX, The Suicide Squad, Bumblebee, etc.



The sixteen-time World Champion recently announced he would retire from in-ring actions in 2025, and his retirement tour will embark on in January. Next year, Cena could be more involved in WWE than Hollywood. Once he hangs up the boots, he can solely focus on his thriving movie career.

Advertisement