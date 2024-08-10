John Cena Explains Why He Wants WWE WrestleMania To Happen In UK: ‘Be there as a fan’

16-time WWE Champion John Cena has said that he wants WrestleMania to take place in the UK, at least for once. He said that he would be there as a fan, even if it takes place after his retirement because he has desperately wanted this to happen.

Cena had earlier talked about this when the WWE pay-per-view Money In The Bank took place in London in 2023. He had expressed his desire to bring WrestleMania to London. While many thought those words might have just been spoken to please the UK crowd, but there is more to it.

While talking with talkSport in an interview, Cena said that he wants to wrestle in the UK again before he retires in 2025. “I really hope so. As you know, I’m retiring from in-ring performing next year and we’ll start in January and we’ll do our last match in December 2025. I really hope there are some UK dates involved in that farewell. I meant what I said, and I said the same thing in Canada, the UK, and Canada have been such strong supporters of the WWE, through thick and thin,” Fightful quoted Cena.

And Cena’s desire might turn to reality soon, as WWE COO Triple H and President Nick Khan were in London on July 25 to meet Mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss bringing WrestleMania to London in the next few years.

The trio had met to discuss their “shared ambition” to have WrestleMania in London. The Mayor later said that the meeting was “productive”, and said that it was exciting to be working with the sports giant.

Cena mentioned that he campaigned for WrestleMania to happen in London, and it has absolutely earned the right to host the event. “I campaigned for WrestleMania to be located in London because I think London has absolutely earned the right to host the Grandest Stage of Them All. Nick Khan and Triple H were just there talking to the mayor of London,” he said.

Cena however, said that he knows that it might not happen in 2025, and he is also retiring next year. “It’s not going to happen in 2025, so unfortunately, I won’t have a match there, but if it does, I will absolutely be there as a fan,” he said.

John Cena is expected to kick-start his WWE retirement tour next year and said that he would be part of Royal Rumble 2025. Cena has also hinted at going after the WWE Championship for the final time.

Meanwhile, the WWE Intercontinental Champion has said that he wants to face John Cena in his retirement tour and finally defeat him and retire him from the ring. Since Cena has planned at least 30-40 matches next year in WWE, we might see him square off against Breakker at some point.