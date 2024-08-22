John Cena Explains Why Roman Reigns Is Bigger GOAT Than The Rock in WWE

John Cena ranks Roman Reigns as the GOAT in WWE, keeping Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the second spot. While it might have come as a surprise for all the Cena fans, the former WWE Champion has a logical reason to explain his choice.

According to Cena, Reigns has upped the stocks of WWE in the last 10 years to unprecedented levels, emphasizing that the WWE stock in 2012 sold at USD 11, but today it sells at USD 117.

And Reigns needs to be given credit for that since he is the one who has been the face of the company for the past decade. “In 2012 we were, and the stock was trading at 11 bucks, WWE or TKO stocks now at 117, that’s on his shoulders,” Cena said. He mentioned that in other aspects, The Rock and Roman Reigns go neck-in-neck, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, Reigns has the upper hand.

“There isn’t a better indication of, and I know it’s a team effort and nobody does it alone, but that, to me, that’s some serious shit. And for me, I got to give respect where respect is due,” the former WWE Champion said.

Further, Cena pointed out a notable achievement of the Tribal Chief. He said that when he started in 2002, he didn’t start on a high, and was instead a jobber, then got into the Saturday program and then just lost every match.

He said that he had to make his way up the ladder gradually, but Reigns, started on a bang in 2013 as part of The Shield, and what’s fascinating is that he hasn’t wavered since then.

This is worthy of mention because in WWE, there have been instances when superstars who start on a big note tend to lose their charm over the years, and they end up being mid-card superstars. Sheamus is a prime example.

The three-time WWE Champion won the Breakout Superstar of the Year award in 2009 when he made his debut, but slowly over the years, his stocks have gone down.

Cena pointed out that Reigns maintained his main event spot even when the WWE fans had rejected him. That rarely happens in WWE, because the moment the WWE Universe turns its back on a superstar, that wrestler is taken down gradually. Austin Theory is a prime example.

The former United States Champion was put on by Cena at WrestleMania 39, but when his popularity didn’t go up as expected, he was taken down.

Further, talking about Roman Reigns, Cena said that the Big Dog is passionate, and has enormous respect for the business. “Joe is smart, passionate about the business, a multi-generational athlete who has respect for his family has respect for the locker room has respect for the business. He’s just a very, very smart performer and somebody I respect. He would be my greatest of all time,” he said.

