Seth Rollins Receives Special Shoutout From 16-Time WWE Champion John Cena

Seth Rollins is one of the most captivating and top-tier WWE superstars of this generation. While his fame and popularity did not need any publicity, he did get some from no other than John Cena.

But it was not a regular way of boosting one’s popularity. Rather, it had the John Cena touch. The Face that Runs the Place is known to do it for a lot of people and this time it was Seth Rollins.

What was the surprising shoutout that John Cena did for Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins is currently on hiatus from WWE. Amidst his break from the squared circle, he celebrated his 38th birthday recently. The world poured heartfelt wishes for The Drip God and John Cena possibly joined the fray.

But unlike the other, Cena utilized his mysterious Instagram shenanigans. He took to his social media to drop a photo of Seth Rollins on his birthday, which is speculated to be his way of wishing Rollins. John has done that for various celebrities on their birthdays and Rollins became the latest addition to it.

Alongside Cena, Rollins' wife Becky Lynch also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to him. She posted several photos on Instagram of Rollins and their daughter, Roux, capturing precious family moments.

What is the history between Seth Rollins and John Cena?

Of course, the history between Cena and Rollins is not a secret. The duo engaged in various battles during Seth Rollins’ rise as a singles star. The Visionary famously broke John Cena’s nose in a match on RAW in 2015.

A few weeks after that, Seth Rollins, who was the WWE champion at the time defeated John Cena at SummerSlam. The victory, with a little assistance from Jon Stewart, earned him the WWE United States title as well, making him a double champion.

Moreover, Rollins and Cena were last spotted together at WrestleMania 40. Both WWE superstars played a pivotal role in Cody Rhodes’ victory over Roman Reigns. Following that, the duo celebrated in the ring as The American Nightmare became the new Undisputed WWE champion.

However, it was the same night that Rollins lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre in a stellar in-ring showdown. After WrestleMania 40, it was reported that The Visionary would take a hiatus to recover from a knee injury.

Seth Rollins had initially suffered the injury in January during a match with Jinder Mahal on RAW. Despite that, he managed to compete until WrestleMania 40. In April, Becky Lynch confirmed that Rollins had undergone surgery with an expected rehabilitation period of 6-8 months.

While Rollins is currently out of action, the fans would surely be eagerly awaiting his return to WWE to captivate them only like Seth Rollins can.

