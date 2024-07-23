John Cena Hints At Passing The Torch Ahead Of WWE Retirement Tour In 2025

John Cena's retirement tour will embark on next year following WWE's move to Netflix. Recently, the former WWE Champion took on social media, posting a picture of passing the torch.

John Cena is known for his humorous and cryptic posts on Instagram, where he uploaded the strangest images without a context. Even his Instagram bio mentions it. However, his recent picture of passing the torch might have a hidden meaning.

Following his retirement next year, he might be officially passing the torch to someone else who would be competent in carrying WWE on his shoulders for years just like Cena did in his prime.

Who could John Cena possibly pass the torch to?

John Cena is the biggest Superstar created by WWE in this century, so replacing the sixteen-time world champion will not be a piece of cake, especially as the top babyface. The company pushed Roman Reigns as his alternative, but the fans refused to accept him as the face of the company.

Consequently, Roman Reigns turned heel, attaining inconceivable success, and turning his career around as the Tribal Chief of WWE. He enjoyed an incredible run of 1316 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Now, Cody Rhodes stands as WWE's biggest babyface, ending Roman's lengthy title run. He is currently getting the push that Cena did in the initial days of his career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ex WWE writer Reveals How John Cena Didn't Want Him In company When They First Met: 'They Let Anyone Work Here'

With the American Nightmare gimmick, he has a strong following in the WWE Universe. Similar to Cena, a myriad of young fans look up to him as a hero and inspiration.

Hence, there is a real chance the Leader of Cenation could pass the torch to Cody Rhodes next year. The possibility of rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes cannot be dismissed in that regard.

John Cena will be retiring at 48

John Cena began his WWE career in 2002 and reached the pinnacle of his career in 2005, winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. The Leader of Cenation thrived in the squared circle in his 30s, becoming the torchbearer of the company throughout the PG Era.

In 2025, Cena will be retiring at 48 years old. From the wrestling perspective, it could be a bit early to hang up boots, knowing his contemporaries are still around, including Randy Orton.

Advertisement

However, the former WWE Champion has a film career besides wrestling. Retiring would let him concentrate on his already successful movie career in Hollywood.