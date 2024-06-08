John Cena was The original American Nightmare Before Cody Rhodes patented it

WWE legend John Cena has always been great on the mic and it has always been one of his superpowers. Cena has been able to diss any top superstar and even turn the tide in his favor due to his gift of gab.

All of this extravaganza on the mic started when he was in his “Doctor of Thugonomics” moniker, a couple of decades back. At that time, he had once even claimed that he was the American Nightmare.

The Original “American Nightmare”

On an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, about two decades ago, a segment took place between John Cena and his rival at the time, Kurt Angle. Cena was in his “Doctor of Thugonomics” phase and he used to rap and diss his opponents hard in and out of the ring.

In this segment, during his rap insults directed towards the Olympic Gold medalist, he muttered the lines “You’re the American Dream..I’m America’s Nightmare”.

Kurt Angle got the better of Cena in this exchange and the two went on to have multiple rap battles in the future as well as multiple matches.

The Current American Nightmare

However, as we all know, the title of “The American Nightmare” is, of course, reserved for the current Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. He has patented the term and is referred to as it by commentators and fans alike. But due to this impromptu claim by Cena once upon a time, he could be referred to as the OG “American Nightmare”.

Cody Rhodes became the American Nightmare only after his departure from WWE in 2016. He went on to join their rivals, AEW, and that’s where he adopted the moniker full-time and brought it to prominence. The title is a homage to his father “The American Dream” and WWE Hall of Famer, Late Dusty Rhodes.

After Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, he began his pursuit of the World title. During this time, he had to climb a steep ladder and overcome multiple disappointments and setbacks. He was finally successful in capturing the big one at WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns.

Rhodes’ win was a combined effort of him and his allies standing up to the might of Roman and his Bloodline during the main event. This included some help from the original “American Nightmare” John Cena, who rushed to the ring to intercept Solo Sikoa but fell victim to his own iconic rival, The Rock.

Moreover, Cena and Rhodes have faced each other multiple times in the past. Maybe we can have the two American Nightmares face each other, one last time for the Undisputed title in the future with both at the heights of the stardom established.

