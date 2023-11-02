John Cena leaves fans divided after calling WWE rival 'Shawn Michaels of his generation'

John Cena had a legendary career in WWE. He has cemented his name as the all-time greatest. Cena is currently competing in WWE and this run is referred to as his final full-time run in WWE.

John Cena is set to face the enforcer of Bloodline Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Recently WWE dropped a video of John Cena breaking down his iconic matches including his match with Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, Randy, and more.

John Cena talked a lot about his opponents including Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton.

Mr Never Give Up talked about his greatest rival Randy Orton and claimed “Randy is my generation's Shawn Michaels. He has an understanding of nuance and how important it is. He has the best timing, He's incredible.”

Fans compare Randy Orton to Shawn Michaels

Randy Orton debuted in WWE at the same time as John Cena, and they were part of the same batch in OVW. Orton, a third-generation superstar, is the son of Bob Orton Jr. He made history by becoming the youngest champion in WWE. Orton reached his prime when he transformed his gimmick, turning into a vicious heel in 2009 and evolving into the viper, the apex predator. With 14 world title wins, Orton holds the third most world titles in WWE history.

On the flip side, Shawn Michaels had a rollercoaster journey. He rode the wave of evolution when WWE was the home of giants. Michaels, once the biggest name in the industry, is still considered the best to ever lace up his boots and step inside the ring. His legendary matches against Bret Hart, Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and many more are among the top-rated in history.

John Cena’s comparison led fans to debate the status of these two legends. Some argued that Orton has surpassed Shawn Michaels on the GOAT list. Conversely, others held the opinion that both men had distinct paths and couldn't be compared. Some even suggested that Shawn Michaels is a once-in-a-lifetime superstar, and Orton cannot be equated with the Heartbreak Kid.

Despite the differing opinions, both superstars had remarkable runs and are at the pinnacle of the greatest of all-time list. They defined what it truly means to be a bad guy in the wrestling business.

