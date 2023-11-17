John Cena name-dropped by Drake in ‘Wick Man’ from latest album ‘For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition’

Recently rapper and singer Drake dropped a track Wick Man from his latest album “ For All the Dogs Scary House Edition” In the second verse of the song Drake name-dropped 16-time WWE champion John Cena in his song.

“I’m almost expressionless, John Cena wouldn’t know the emotions I wrestle with”

This lyric suggests that Drake is nearly have expression or emotion. The comparison to John Cena, who is best known for his charismatic and expressive persona in the wrestling world, emphasizes the contrast.

The phrase "emotions I wrestle with" implies that Drake is dealing with inner struggles or emotional challenges, and even someone as experienced as John Cena, who is a master of the theatrical and emotional aspects of wrestling, wouldn't be able to understand or relate to the depth of his emotions.

John Cena is currently not competing in WWE. He last wrestled against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, losing the singles match. This marked his last appearance in the company, at least for now.

John Cena's WWE return in 2024

John Cena is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, having captured the WWE world title sixteen times throughout his career. He achieved the feat of being the second superstar, after Ric Flair, to accomplish this sixteen-time world title reign.

Transitioning from a full-time pro wrestler to a part-timer, Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect is now exploring the world of movies, pursuing a career in Hollywood. Cena has appeared in numerous films, including Fast and Furious and Peacemaker.

According to Cena himself, his wrestling career is nearing its end, and he is now focused on supporting and building up the new stars.

He hasn't won a singles match in almost five years. Cena's last bout was at Crown Jewel in 2023 against Solo Sikoa. Making his return to the Blue Brand in September of this year, he even headlined the Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view, teaming up with LA Knight to face The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa).

Previous reports suggest that Cena will make his return to the company around WrestleMania 40 next year, potentially facing Logan Paul.

