John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legendary Rappers: 'List Is Obviously Going To Incite Riots'

John Cena is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but his proficiency in rapping is underrated. As The Doctor of Thugonomics, he would do freestyle rap, making fun of his opponents. Given his background in hip-hop art, he recently picked Mount Rushmore of the rappers in the music industry.

On the recent episode of Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, the Leader of Cenation discussed the rapper's gimmick. When the host asked John to name the top rappers who would make it to Mount Rushmore, the sixteen-time World Champion said,

"So for me, Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and Rakim. Man, Rakim's voice. Everyone has their bias. I know that list is obviously going to incite riots. We all have our bias. We all have our favorites. That's what makes music special".

Being from Massachusetts, Cena grew up with East Coast boom bap. He is a big admirer of poetry and play. The rapper gimmick was based on it, according to him.

Due to his rapping talent, John Cena released an album back in 2005 named You Can't See Me. The title was given after his popular catchphrase under the same name. John Cena’s You can't see me also became a hit in the meme world . The whole rap album consisted of a total of seventeen songs.

Due to the rising popularity of John Cena around that time, the album attained notable success. Following its debut, the album ranked in the top 20 of Billboards 200, selling an impressive 143000 copies in its debut week.

One song from the album, The Time is Now, is the entrance music of John Cena sung by him. He has been using the song as his theme song for nearly two decades.

Rapping has been an integral part of his life and career, especially in his initial WWE days. Meanwhile, his rapping talent saved his career because he was on the verge of getting fired from the company once.

When the Leader of Cenation debuted on the main roster in 2002, he showed ruthless aggression, but he was just another rookie talent with no proper character. Once, Stephanie McMahon overheard him rapping on the tour bus, which prompted her to come up with the idea of the rapper gimmick, The Doctor of Thugonomics.

When Cena debuted the Doctor of Thugonomics gimmick, he never looked back. The charisma and the undeniable freestyle rapping talent captivated the attention of the audience right away. It remains to be seen if he brings back Doctor of Thugonomics during his retirement tour, similar to how The Undertaker brought back American Badass before hanging up his boots.