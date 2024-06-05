John Cena Nominated for Special Award in the World of Kids’ Entertainment: DETAILS Inside

John Cena is one of the most revered names in WWE. Perhaps he is the most adored WWE wrestler among the younger demographic. Everything Cena stands for resonates with the younger audience. From captivating them with his vibrant personality to motivating them with his iconic catchphrases, the kids view Cena as a real-life superhero.

That said, the sixteen-time WWE Champion has now been nominated for a prestigious accolade that holds a special place in the world of Kids’ entertainment.

John Cena nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

It’s no secret that John Cena has a special connection with the kids. After all, he holds the record for granting the most wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, having granted over 650 wishes. And now, Cena has been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award, adding to his numerous achievements outside of WWE.



According to Deadline, Cena is nominated in the ‘Favorite Movie Category’ for his performance as Jakob Torreto in the Fast & Furious franchise. However, the wrestling legend will be faced with other competitors who are in the running for the award. Some other talented actors include Ryan Reynolds, Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Momoa, Paul Rudd, and Ryan Goslin.

The event will be hosted by Spongebob SquarePants and Patrick Star, emanating live from Bikini Bottom on July 13, Saturday, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). Additionally, the show will be broadcast on multiple Nickelodeon networks such as Nickelodeon, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT, and MTV2.

While John Cena’s eccentric appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards made waves, it’s evident that he will choose a different outfit for this occasion. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if John Cena emerges as the award winner.

John Cena made his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 40

The main event of WrestleMania 40 was nothing short of spectacular. The match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes saw the return of WWE legends such as The Undertaker and John Cena. In fact, John Cena and The Rock even recreated their iconic face-off from their “once-in-a-lifetime” dubbed match from 2012.

Cena made his surprise return to the ring and helped Cody Rhodes by warding off Solo Sikoa. However, he was later taken out by The Rock. Despite not being actively involved with WWE, John Cena never fails to show up at major events.