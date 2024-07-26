John Cena Once Called Out Vince McMahon for 'Clamping Down Creativity' In WWE

John Cena has always been Vince McMahon’s man. The 16-time WWE Champion doesn’t hesitate to owe his career to the former WWE Boss. And why should he not be? Vince McMahon invested in Cena when he was a nobody back in 2002. Cena, too, lived up to his expectations and did what was required of him.

When the Janel Grant sexual trafficking case struck Vince McMahon , John Cena didn’t utter a word against Vince and instead backed him. He has often said that he loves McMahon.

However, John Cena too was wary of Vince McMahon’s unpredictable workstyle and once even spoke about it. Cena said that if allowed to become COO of WWE, he would allow the talents in the locker room to be more open to creativity.

What did John Cena say?

The statement was made by Cena somewhere in 2013. He didn’t say it directly but said it from a point of view, if he was the COO of WWE, what change would he initiate?

Replying to this question, Cena said that if given that opportunity he would allow the talents to be more creative. “That's a good question. I would empower the talent to be more creative. I love my boss, he is a harder worker than I have ever met, but I think oftentimes he is so obsessed with the product that sometimes he clamps down on creativity,” Cena said.

He further stated, “We have a lot of creative minds in the locker room. If you are watching, in the years to come you will come across a lot of brilliant individuals in the ring. I just hope they understand the opportunity and be as creative as they can be.”

Cena was probably referring to Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, the superstars who were being pushed by the WWE around 2013. Cena was then a World Heavyweight Champion and probably knew of the plans the company had for these three superstars especially.

What did John Cena say about his WWE retirement?

John Cena announced his retirement from WWE at the Money In The Bank 2024 pay-per-view. The Cenation leader said that Royal Rumble 2025 would be his last Rumble event and that by December 2025 he would be hanging his boots

Fans have also speculated that Cena might go after winning his 17th WWE title, and thereby break Ric Flair’s record of winning 16 WWE Championships. And by all chance, Cena is expected to win the title in the last leg of his WWE career.