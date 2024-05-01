John Cena was the primary face of WWE's PG Era, becoming the hero of every child who watched him compete in the squared circle. He holds the record of granting the most number of 'Make A Wish'. Ironically, despite being such a popular figure among children, he doesn't have a kid, nor does he plan to have one in the future.

During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, the sixteen-time WWE World Champion opened up about his determined stand against having kids of his own. According to Cena, one needs to put a lot of effort into balance in life. It is already a huge commitment to be a good partner and husband to his wife. Entering parenthood would require investing in an additional connection, which he might lack due to the packed schedule.

Cena understands the role of an attentive father in a child's upbringing. Knowing his busy schedule, previously in WWE, and now in Hollywood, the Leader of the Cenation doesn't want to put half-hearted efforts into raising a child, making it the reason he doesn't want to be a father. Although a hard pill to swallow, it is a prudent decision from his perspective. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

John Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh

Presently, the renowned WWE Champion is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, a non-wrestling personality, whom he met while shooting the movie Playing with Fire, back in 2019. After dating for more than a year, the couple tied the knot in October 2020.

Advertisement

Previously, John Cena was in a publicly-known relationship with the former Divas Champion, Nikki Bella. Their relationship entered a new phase at WrestleMania 33, where Cena proposed to her in front of thousands of WWE Universe. They, however, broke up a year later.

John Cena's refusal to have children was the driving driving force behind their separation. Nikki wanted to experience motherhood, but Cena didn't want the same, causing a major rift. Following their break up, Nikki fell in love with dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she welcomed her first child, a baby boy. On the other hand, Cena has remained firm on his commitment not to have children since marrying Shay Shariatzadeh.

ALSO READ: John Cena Turns 47: Looking back At His 5 most Iconic WWE Moments Of All Time