John Cena Once Shared The Origin Of His Doctor Of Thuganomics And How It Saved His Career

The year 2002 had a major importance in WWE. It marked the end of the Attitude Era and the dawn of the Ruthless Aggression Era, welcoming upcoming talents of the future. John Cena was one of the bright prospects among the new wrestlers, making his way from the OVW to the main roster.

In his initial days, before becoming the biggest babyface of modern-day wrestling, John Cena played the gimmick called Doctor of Thuganomics. He would do freestyle rapping to belittle his opponents. The gimmick was artistic and entertaining.

The origin of the Doctor of Thuganomics

When WWE did a documentary on the Ruthless Aggression Era, John Cena talked about the origin of his rapper gimmick. In the second episode of the documentary series, he mentioned that on a European tour, he, Rikishi, and Rey Mysterio were doing freestyle rap for fun on the tour bus.

Sitting on the front side of the bus, Stephanie McMahon was amazed by Cena's freestyle rapping talent. To ensure Cena didn't rehearse his rap lines beforehand, the Billion Dollar Princess asked him to do freestyle rap on the spot.

Steph was having a can of tuna fish. She wanted the former WWE Champion to rap on that can of tuna fish. He wasted no time in delivering an outstanding freestyle rap on tuna fish. He then ended the freestyle rap with a couple of lines about Stephanie McMahon.

In John Cena's words, "She was like, would you like to do this one television, I said absolutely," thus giving birth to the Doctor of Thuganomics character. Credit to Stephanie for identifying John Cena's hidden talent and providing him with an opportunity that altered the trajectory of his WWE career.

Cena was set to be released at the end of 2002, which was mentioned by him in various interviews. However, the Doctor of Thugonomics character's popularity came as a savior for him.

How long did John Cena play the gimmick?

The Doctor of Thuganomics precisely debuted on the Halloween special episode of SmackDown in 2002. Wearing a hat and tank top, Cena started doing freestyle raps on his opponents and called himself the Doctor of Thuganomics.

For a major part of this rapper gimmick, he was considered a bad guy. After winning his maiden WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, Cena turned into a babyface and gradually dropped the gimmick.

