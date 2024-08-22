John Cena Opens Up On 17th World Title Run Before WWE Retirement: 'There Are Some Scenarios Where It Can Happen'

2025 will be John Cena's last shot at winning a world championship and wrapping up his career with a perfect ending. Another world title triumph would mean he would be the Superstar with the most title reigns, breaking Ric Flair's championship reigns. The Leader of the Cenation recently talked about the chance of becoming a seventeen-time world champion before hanging up the boots.

The 47-year-old wrestler turned movie star was a guest on the Shay Shay podcast recently, where he was questioned about the potential seventeenth world championship reign before calling it a day next year.

ALSO READ: When John Cena Hilariously Explained You Can't See Me Meme To Granny During Wholesome Interaction

As per Cena, he is unsure whether the title triumph will happen in his retirement tour. There could be some long-shot scenarios where it might take place.

"But to win a number-one contender in a story-driven purpose, you have to earn it. I had my chances. I’ve been a part-timer now since like 2018. That’s six years. I’ve had my chances of coming back and being like, ‘I want you in a match.’ I haven’t won a match since 2018. That’s a slump. Step one, I need to bust the slump", added Cena about the likelihood of another world title run.

Advertisement

The Leader of the Cenation further shared his thoughts, saying if he manages to win Royal Rumble next year, it would give him a direct chance of headlining WrestleMania. The Elimination Chamber is another possibility that could provide him with a world championship opportunity at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

He explained how Money in the Bank suitcase is a golden opportunity to capture the world champion at any moment. Calling these jackpot chances, John Cena said it could be his way to the final world championship reign of his WWE career. Addressing his losing streak in his part-time career, John mentioned he must begin to win from January to receive a title shot at the end of next year in 2025.

The former WWE Champion announced his retirement at Money in the Bank 2024, which will embark on next year. wWE RAW is making a major shift to Netflix from USA Network, and John is expected to play a pivotal part in the initial days of his retirement tour, starting from the Netflix era.

Advertisement

A world championship reign would be a great way to honor John Cena's dedication and legacy in WWE. Additionally, he will be able to go down as the Superstar with the most world title reigns in history.