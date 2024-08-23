John Cena Opens Up on Brock Lesnar Amid WWE Hiatus Following Vince McMahon Sex-Trafficking Allegations

John Cena and Brock Lesnar are two giants in the world of professional wrestling; both have been the faces of the professional wrestling industry for an extended period, and the rivalry between them was one of the finest programs in WWE.

Recently, while chitchatting in an interview at Club Shay Shay, John Cena talked about Brock Lesnar and highly praised him even after his prolonged WWE departure from the company amid his alleged involvement in Vince McMahon and Janel Grant's lawsuit.

John Cena praised Brock Lesnar's athleticism and in-ring proves, "Brock is one of the most gifted, hardest-working, perseverant, stubborn sons of b*tches I've ever met. But I honestly think, physically, he could do whatever he puts his mind to right. It's also because he's 6-4, 300+. So it was a natural transition."

The leader of the Cenation concluded, saying that he is delighted that The Beast Incarnate was picked to be a professional wrestler and ended up in WWE, as he is amazingly talented and athletic. Cena even said Brock Lesnar could actually do anything he wanted to do. He is exceptionally gifted.

Although Beast Incarnate is away from WWE, Lesnar was recently seen clicking pictures with fans where he was looking smaller, in a new Wolverine look. The last WWE appearance for John Cena was at WWE SummerSlam 2023 last year.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes started a heated feud night after WrestleMania 39, after Beast surprisingly snapped on Rhodes ahead of a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

The Beast and The American Nightmare locked horns three times. The last match of the feud was at SummerSlam 2023. The contest between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes was an exciting one. Lesnar dominated the entire battle and sent Rhodes on a free ride to Suplex City.

In the ending moments of the match, Cody Rhodes gathered all his strength, struck Brock Lesnar with triple cross Rhodes, and pinned Lesnar to get a clean win over him. In the rarest of the rare moments, Beast Incarnate broke his character and acknowledged Rhodes by raising his hand in front of the of the crowd in the ultimate passing-the-touch moment.

As per previous reports, Brock Lesnar was all set to return to action early this year at Royal Rumble 2024. The company had massive plans for Beast, and he was set to get eliminated by Dominik Mysterio to craft a shocking moment.

Later, Dirty Dominik was set to lock horns with Brock Lesnar at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, and then Lesnar was set to start a feud with The Ring General, Gunther, and were scheduled to lock horns at WrestleMania XL.

Advertisement

A couple of days ago, a report by Dave Meltzer suggested Brock Lesnar’s return is not in the hands of Triple H or management. It all depends on the legal team of WWE. Whenever they approve Lesnar’s return, it won’t affect WWE and its product; they could pull the trigger, and the whole situation depends on the Janel Grant lawsuit.

When do you think The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, will return to WWE, and will he face John Cena at his farewell run in 2025? Comment down

ALSO READ: When Ex-WWE Superstar Wanted To Thrash Brock Lesnar for Illicit Relationship With His Wife