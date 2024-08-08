John Cena Opens Up on His WWE Retirement Tour In 2025; ‘It’s Going To Be Fun’

John Cena is about to kickstart his final run in WWE, and the 16-time WWE Champion appears to be damn excited about it. The Cenation leader recently talked about his retirement tour in 2025 and said that it’s not going to be bittersweet for him, but it’s going to be fun.

While speaking with extraTV, Cena said that he is in good health and it’s all because of the love of the WWE fans. "Not bittersweet for me it's going to be fun. I'm so grateful that I'm in a position where I still have my health, and I'm able to carve out a large section of time and perform for a year from January until December and give everyone also a heads up ... this is my way for an audience that has made me who I am after 22 to 23 years of investment to say hey I'm going to give you six months that's your warning, and then in January we're going on tour and then in December I'm hanging them up,” Cena said.

While Cena didn’t spill the beans about his 17th WWE title run , it is expected that he would certainly be booked for it, as that would propel him to making history in WWE, becoming the only WWE wrestler to have 17 WWE Championships to his name. At present, Cena is tied up with Ric Flair’s record of 16 title wins. And one more WWE title win would allow him to break his record and edge his name in the record books of WWE.

Advertisement

Cena even once hinted of winning the WWE title for the 17th time. When a reporter asked him about what was his favorite WWE title run, he said that his “next one. Cena last won the WWE Championship in 2017 against AJ Styles at Royal Rumble.

Since then, Cena has been more like a part-timer in WWE, and has made only sporadic appearances. The last time he competed in the ring in a singles match was at Crown Jewel in 2023 against Solo Sikoa. Cena lost that match, and after that only returned at WrestleMania 40, when he took down Solo Sikoa who had come to attack Cody Rhodes.

So, there are good chances of Cena winning the Royal Rumble next year, which might push him to go for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 at Las Vegas, and by the end of the year, December 2025, Cena might drop it and call of his shots in WWE. Let's see how it goes.

Advertisement