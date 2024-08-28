John Cena Opens Up On Not-So-Good Relationship With His Father; ‘Before I Forgive…’

John Cena might rarely address it, but he shares a fractured relationship with his father. The 16-time WWE Champion has not been able to make up for the fact that his dad didn’t believe in him, so he quit his job to indulge in bodybuilding in 1998 and get into professional wrestling.

While speaking to Shannon Sharpe at his Club Shay Shay podcast recently, Cena spilled beans on his strained relationship with his father. And how did that happen? According to Cena, at one point, he was homeless, and he could have returned home for some time, but he didn’t do so because his dad told him, at the time of leaving, that he would be back in two weeks.

He said that even when he was struggling to make ends meet, he didn’t return home because of this father’s remark.

“I was homeless by choice. A lot of people were struggling with the inability to choose. My dad is fantastic and has always been great to all his sons. He has always been like, ‘You got a roof over your head and you can always come back home.’ But he also told me as I left for California, from the main street of west newbury, ‘You will never make it, you will be back in two weeks,” Cena said.

He continued, “I don't know if he was a genius or an a**hol*, but it works. I didn't want to come home. When all my plans failed, and all my resources were dwindling, I had a choice.” He said that he loved every bit of it, when he decided to stay back.

Cena said that he parked his car in the parking lot of Gold’s gym, slept in the back, and worked out there since it used to open by 4. “I was well fed, I got enough rest, and I was happy. And it was by choice. I don't regret those days, and again, I think the struggle is a lot more entertaining when you wanna do it. A tough practice is more rewarding when you know this is the work I have to do to get to the goal,” the former WWE Champion said.

When asked if his dad ever called him to say he made it, Cena replied that he never got one. In fact, he said that he is still working on his relationship with his father. “For so long, I wanted him to call me, saying, 'You made it'. I still don't know if he was holding his attaboy, so I kept going for some reason, maybe one got at the last moment,” he said.

He rather said that he has, in fact, let go of his father’s need for approval. “I can't wait to hear my dad answer that question but I don't believe in making it. I believe we can close chapters in life, and there are instances where it's time to move on,” Cena said.

But has he forgiven his father? To this, Cena said that before forgiving his dad, he needs to forgive himself first. “You can't fix what has happened, and in my case, I think you can get to a point to be like, let's say in forgiving my dad, first I got to forgive myself. And i got to be okay with myself,” the Cenation leader said.

John Cena moved to California in 1998 and, within three years, was signed by WWE in 2001. He made his television debut in 2002, and even though he stumbled initially, Cena made it big by 2003. In 2005, he won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, and the rest, as they say, is history.



John Cena moved to California in 1998 and, within three years, was signed by WWE in 2001. He made his television debut in 2002, and even though he stumbled initially, Cena made it big by 2003. In 2005, he won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21, and the rest, as they say, is history.

