John Cena Opens Up On The Best Hollywood Movies Based On Professional Wrestling

John Cena is among the successful wrestler-turned-actors, transitioning effortlessly from the world of WWE to Hollywood. Currently, he is an A-Lister in the movie industry, starting with big-budget movies. The Leader of Cenation has been part of both universes of professional wrestling and movies, and he has recently offered his perspective on the best movies made on professional wrestling in Hollywood.

John Cena was a recent guest on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Being one of the most recognized professional wrestlers of all time, he was asked to share his view on The Iron Claw, a movie based on professional wrestling released in December 2023.

The movie is based on one of the renowned families in the business, the Von Erichs, with Zac Efron playing the lead role, Kevin Von Erich.

"I think movies about wrestling are tough subject matter to tackle. And I think movies like The Wrestler and movies like The Iron Claw have done a really good job of telling the story of the individuals. It's such a larger-than-life thing, and there were so many memorable names," said John Cena during the interview.

Calling sports entertainment or WWE a treasure of stories, the former WWE Champion added that when he sees well-made wrestling movies like The Iron Claw or The Wrestler, he believes that many untold stories of the wrestling world can be expressed through the big screen. In the wrestling archive, there are many incredible stories.

Besides these two wrestling-based movies, TV shows like Young Rock and Heels were centered around professional wrestling. While Young Rock was based on Dwayne The Rock Johnson's life and his rise in WWE, Heels was starred by Stephen Amell, who once competed in WWE.

Taking John Cena's celebrated WWE career into account, a movie based on him wouldn't be a bad idea. After debuting in 2002, the Leader of Cenation will finally hang up his boots in 2025, ending his wrestling career after twenty-three years.

Appearing at Money in the Bank 2024, the sixteen-time world champion made the big announcement, disheartening the wrestling fans. His official retirement tour will embark at the beginning of next year, meaning he might have less commitment to movies.

Cena's retirement tour and the last WWE match are going to be emotional for wrestling fans. With Triple H at the helm, there will be many young wrestlers or well-established legends who could be the final opponent of the legendary Superstar.

