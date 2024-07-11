John Cena Promises His 'Authentic Self' in Final WWE Run Instead of Heel Turn; Details Inside

WWE superstar John Cena has said that his fans would see his “authentic self” in his final run in WWE. And what does Cena mean by that? According to the 16-time WWE Champion, he would be more real and upfront in the last leg of his WWE career.

Cena has already said his retirement from WWE would be permanent . Moreover, he clarified that he won’t take a heel turn though but would be more authentic in his final WWE run.

John Cena on showing his ‘authentic self’

Speaking at the press conference of Money In The Bank 2024 PLE, Cena said that he would not take a heel turn, but would give people a more authentic version of himself.

"I think by now after, what? 22 years? I know you'll see me ... but you won't see me? You will get my authentic self, and moments of frustration, and moments of disappointment, and I can't remember the last time I won a match, I'm on a little bit of slump," Cena said.

Cena stated that he works hard every day, and tries to be as good human as he can be. “I don't know how much impact that would have, because that goes heavily against what I value you know? I think our fans would see through it,” Cena added.

Also Read: John Cena Opens Up On Possibility Of Heel Turn Like The Rock Before WWE Retirement In 2025

Advertisement

Will Cena clinch his 17th WWE Title win?

John Cena currently equals Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE Championship wins. It appears that the Peacemaker star is looking at his 17th title win, which if accomplished would be a record for Cena.

While speaking on his retirement, Cena mentioned that December 2025 would be the time by which he would finally hang up his shoes, and through all of this, he would be part of the Royal Rumble 2024 Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41.

There are strong chances of Cena winning the 17th WWE title, and finishing his career on a high. The former WWE Champion had even hinted about his final Championship run. On being asked about his favorite WWE champion, Cena had replied, “My Next one.”

John Cena started his WWE career in 2002, merely as a jobber. But his ranks rose within 2 years, and by 2005, he had won a United States Championship against Big Show at WrestleMania 20. In the next WrestleMania, Cena had beaten JBL to win his maiden WWE Championship. Since then, Cena has gone on to win 16 Championships. His last one came up against AJ Styles in 2017.

Advertisement