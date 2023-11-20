John Cena reacts to being namedropped by Drake in Wick Man from latest album Scary Hours 3

Recently singer and rapper Drake released a track from his latest album Scary House 3 titled Wick Man. He has name-dropped the WWE champion John Cena for 16 times in this track.

“I’m almost expressionless, John Cena wouldn’t know the emotions I wrestle with” second verse of Wick Man song.

Drake expressed in his track by name-dropping Cena that he is dealing with inner struggles or emotional challenges, and even someone as experienced as John Cena can not feel what he is feeling.

Now the WWE star has reacted to Drake. The 46-year-old superstar posted a picture of Drake holding the WWE championship on his Instagram showcasing respect towards the pop star and thanking him for name-dropping in his recent track.

WWE is a company that heavily believes in crossovers previously many stars made their appearances in WWE from Mike Tyson to Bad Bunny and now Logan Paul a famous YouTuber is the United States champion in WWE. Drake can also make his WWE debut anytime soon.

ALSO READ: John Cena name-dropped by Drake in ‘Wick Man’ from latest album ‘For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition’

How John Cena got his rapper character

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE superstars. In his prime, Cena was considered the main guy of WWE, but this was not always the case for him. Initially, when Cena made his debut in the company with his character Prototype, he wasn’t considered a legitimate competitor.

Initially, McMahon and management also considered firing him, as he was not getting any reactions from the fans.

However, once Cena was freestyle rapping on the bus with his fellow WWE superstar, and the daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, saw him, she suggested to WWE management that John Cena adopt the character of Rap Boy. From there, Cena got his character, the Doctor of Thuganomics.

Over time, Cena altered his gimmick and transformed himself into Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect. By 2007, Cena became one of the main event guys in WWE and captured WWE gold more than sixteen times in his career.

Currently, Cena is performing part-time in WWE and pursuing his career as a full-time Hollywood actor. His last match was against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, and is now expected to make his return near WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Why did Warner Bros. shelve USD 72,000,000 Coyote vs. Acme movie starring John Cena despite completing filming?