John Cena Reacts to Triple H and Nick Khan Meeting with London Mayor About Hosting WrestleMania in the UK

Today, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted and informed he had a meeting with the former WWE champion and WWE’s CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and the president of WWE, Nick Khan, where he had a long conversation about the future of the United Kingdom and WWE.

WWE has recently conducted two pay-per-view events in the United Kingdom this year so far, WWE Backlash 2024 and WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. Sadiq Khan tweeted and revealed the whooping news that they have talked to WWE about hosting the international WrestleMania in the United Kingdom in future.

Sadiq Khan tweeted and expressed, “Yesterday I welcomed Paul "Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to City Hall to discuss our ambition to bring WrestleMania to London. I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world and it’s exciting to be working with the WWE team.”

Even Triple H himself tweeted a picture of him, Nick Khan and Sadiq Khan, where Nick and Triple H gifted the Mayor of London a mini WWE Undisputed championship replica.

John Cena reacts on WrestleMania London

Former sixteen times WWE champion John Cena has also reacted on the potential WrestleMania London; John Cena tweeted and expressed that by the time WWE hosts WrestleMania in London, he will retire, but he will definitely be at WrestleMania London to witness the history being made.

John Cena requoted the Sadiq Khan tweet with Triple H and Nick Khan and expressed, “The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin. I try to minimize using the word “deserve” so I will use more appropriate terms. I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete when it happens but I will BE THERE as a fan for sure.”

John Cena’s retirement

At Money in the Bank 2024, former WWE champion John Cena stunned WWE fanatics after he made a surprise appearance and shocked the fans with his announced Cena expressed he is finally going to retire.

John Cena revealed he is not going to retire immediately, but the year 2025 will be his last run as an active professional wrestler when Monday Night Raw finally shifts on Netflix; Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2025, and WrestleMania 2025 would be his last Mania of his run and then he’ll hang his shoes.

Money in the Bank 2024 results

1. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs Carmelo Hayes vs Andrade vs Chad Gable vs LA Knight vs Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash-in the same night after CM Punk ambushed him.

2. Intercontinental Championship - Singles Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker. Sami Zayn was retained after pinning the Bron Breakker clean.

3. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs Chelsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Zoey Stark. Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women’s Money in the Bank 2024 winner.

4. World Heavyweight Championship - Singles Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins. Damian Priest was retained after pinning Drew McIntyre following an interference and attack by CM Punk, who cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

5. Tag Team Match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu). The Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes.

