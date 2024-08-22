John Cena Reveals Filming Sex Scenes Is ‘Really Embarrassing’ but Not as Much as THIS He Did Recently

John Cena has done it all, from being WWE’s sixteen-time champion to acting in some of the biggest movies worldwide. After The Rock and Batista, John Cena is the next professional wrestling superstar to have a successful acting career.

Recently, John Cena opened up about his acting career and demonstrated that doing a sex scene was more manageable than something he did very recently in front of a huge audience—walking naked at the Oscar Awards. The Cenation leader made headlines this year after he walked naked at the Oscars for Best Costume.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview with Club Shay Shay, John Cena revealed that filming sex seen in movies is not exciting, and he called the experience "worst." He stated that instead, actors are embarrassed to perform such activities in front of the whole crew. He also cited the example of a sex scene from his 2015 movie Trainwreck, opposite Amy Schumer.

The sixteen-time WWE champion disclosed that performing a "comedic sex scene" was challenging because they had to make fun of themselves. He revealed that he was "literally" told to have the most embarrassing scene he could.

However, while comparing it with his Oscars 2024 performance on stage, where he nearly stepped naked, John Cena said performing a s*x scene was easier than walking out almost naked at the Academy Awards.

John Cena revealed the reason behind his statement, “I got all the people behind the camera, but then I walked out in front of a room of my peers, many of which I’d never met because I hadn’t worked my way up to meet them.”

Leader of Cenation said,“ I have the most decorated performers, producers, and directors in one room, and I’m going to go out there with my balls in the wind, with an index card covering my stuff like, ‘Hey guys, is this funny? Are we good?”

John Cena’s bold stunt at Ocsars 2024 gained two different reactions from fans. One group praised Cena for his guts and dedication to his act and another group of fans trolled Cena for selling himself for just an act and performing such stunts to be part of the high-class film fraternity.

Controversial social media personality and former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who recently got detained once again, had his theory behind John Cena’s naked walk on the stage. Tate claimed John Cena’s walk was a humiliation ritual and was to impress his paymasters in Hollywood, and Cena sold his soul.

