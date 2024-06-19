John Cena Reveals His Plans After WWE Retirement; Says Will Not Stop Doing This

The sun is settling on WWE superstar John Cena’s illustrious wrestling career, and he knows that. The 16-time WWE Champion, and now an accomplished Hollywood star is 46 years old, and he knows that the time has come for him to hang up the boots. But he has some plans after that, too.

The Cenation leader recently talked about his WWE retirement and what he intends to do after that while speaking to People magazine. Cena said that his fitness is something he has been very particular about since his childhood, and he would continue to nurture his passion for having a good physique even after retiring from wrestling.

What did John Cena say about his post-retirement WWE plans?

Cena said that he knows that his WWE days are numbered, but he also wants the people to understand that he won’t be going off his fitness track, but would be fully determined for it.

“I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started,” Cens said.

He continued, “Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart's beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it's year 23 for me — and the sun's setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life.”

Advertisement

The 16-time WWE Champion said that even at the age of 46 when he is not wrestling full-time, he still sweats out in the gym. He remarked that he lifts weights four days a week, and then for the rest three days, focuses on mobility and flexibility training.

Cena said that he also keeps his growing age in mind, and contends that the older he gets, the more he is focused on remaining sedentary and sustaining a “physical to-do list” rather than going completely non-stop when he was a kid.

Also Read: John Cena Once Shared The Origin Of His Doctor Of Thuganomics Gimmick And How It Saved His WWE Career

Is John Cena eyeing his 17th WWE Title run?

Since Cena is just on the verge of his career end, he has teased a WWE return once more, for his 17th title run . Doing that would elevate Cena as the biggest champion in WWE history, as he would then beat Ric Flair’s record of 16 title victories.

Advertisement

But when that will happen, is something only Cena knows about. Cena made a stunning appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40, to come to the rescue of Cody Rhodes. It was after a nearly 10-month gap that he was there in WWE. The last time he was seen in the ring was in a losing attempt to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel.