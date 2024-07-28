John Cena Reveals How He Came Up with 'Never Give Up' Catchphrase in WWE

Who would have thought that a small-time rookie in 2002, who had just entered WWE and was to be fired in a few months would go on to become a 16-time WWE Champion? This was a tale of professional wrestling nobody had heard of ever before.

It’s not about nepotism, but the background of wrestlers does matter when they start. For Cena, it mattered even more because he had no wrestling background, plus he didn’t even have out-of-the-box wrestling skills that could single him out in the locker room.

But still, Cena became what he is today. One of the biggest faces in the history of WWE, who carried the company on his shoulder for 10 long years. And one catchphrase, which Cena held onto throughout his wrestling career was, ‘Never Give Up’.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet recently, Cena revealed that it was his own story in WWE, about how he ascended to the position in the company that he kept close to him.

What did Cena say?

Cena said that when he started he wasn’t like The Rock, Roman Reigns, or Brock Lesnar who had a strong backup. Being one of the six children of his parents, Cena was the sole entrant from his family into professional wrestling.

He said that in fact after a few months of his appearance, the company was on the verge of firing him until he showed his true potential with his hip-hop ‘Thuganomics’ character. “I wasn't Dwayne, I wasn't Brock, I wasn't Roman, I wasn't the last pick..I was one of those guys who was going to get his pink slip. They were like, look we're gonna fire you. But do you want to do this thing? Yup let's go," Cena revealed.

Advertisement

He continued, “I was volted into a character that I had to create and take ownership of that was only a small sliver of my life. I loved hip-hop music and I could do freestyle well. But i just doved ight in, and it worked.

He further said that he worked hard on it, and it eventually worked. His determination to stick to his basics is what helped Cena. “I could make tons of mistakes but I won't make them twice because I learn from my mistakes. That's where ‘Never Give Up’ comes from.

Read: Why Booker T Doesn't Want John Cena To Win His 17th WWE Championship; Details Inside

Will John Cena win his 16th WWE Championship?

John Cena has announced his retirement and according to him, 2025 would be his last year. And the biggest question for Cena fans, is will he win the WWE Championship for the 17th time?

Advertisement

Cena is currently tied up with Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE titles and is looking to win his 17th. However, for that Cena will have to scale up his way all through to the top, and then hold up that title before he drops when he retires. For that, all the equations have to sit well, and only Cena and WWE can decide on that.

Cena even hinted recently on being asked which is his favorite WWE Championship run. To this Cena said, “My last one.” Let’s see if Cena holds the WWE title for one last time.