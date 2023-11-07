John Cena reveals how he wants his story to end in WWE amid retirement rumors

16-time WWE champion John Cena enjoyed one of the most remarkable runs in WWE history before transitioning to Hollywood in recent years, making sporadic appearances in the wrestling ring. Cena has now returned for what seems to be his considerable last full-time run in WWE.

Booked to face The Bloodline at Fastlane, John Cena was later announced to take on Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. Unfortunately, the 46-year-old former champion suffered a defeat against Solo Sikoa, marking Cena's first singles match loss in almost five years.

On the 200th episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, John Cena made an appearance, discussing his thoughts on retirement.



Cena expressed, “There’s a lot of different perspectives, right? Anyone else sitting here would probably craft a scenario where, oh, in my mind, the perfect thing is to do this at this event with this individual.”

Cena emphasized his commitment to doing what's best for WWE, stating, “I do what they tell me to do because I believe in full faith that they are doing what’s best for business. So whenever it comes to an end, and it will, whatever is deemed the best thing for the WWE is exactly what will be the perfect moment.”

John Cena’s current run in WWE

Former world champion John Cena made his return to the Blue Brand two months ago after WrestleMania 39. Since then, he has been a consistent presence on almost every SmackDown edition and even participated in the WWE event Superstar Spectacles.

Cena initiated a rivalry with The Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. At the Fastlane 2023 pay-per-view, Cena was booked to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa alongside his mystery partner. To everyone's surprise, megastar LA Knight joined Cena, and the duo emerged victorious.

Following their success, LA Knight was scheduled to face Roman Reigns, while John Cena was set to square off against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023.

Unfortunately, Cena experienced a decisive loss in his match at Crown Jewel, leading fans to speculate about the future of his wrestling career. Notably, Cena is not currently advertised for further shows, fueling beliefs that he may have returned to Hollywood.



