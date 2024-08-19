John Cena Reveals If He Will Appear On WWE's 'History-Making' RAW Netflix Debut Episode

WWE will go through a major change next year when Monday Night RAW will be moved to the popular streaming platform Netflix. On the debut Netflix episode of the flagship show, several WWE legends are expected to be present. John Cena recently confirmed his appearance in an epoch-making WWE RAW debut on Netflix.

The sixteen-time WWE World Champion recently revealed in an interview with Complex that he will make his presence felt in the first episode on January 6, 2025. As per John Cena,

“I can tell you I’ll be there for the debut. I think it’s 1/6. I am not sure, I think so; don’t quote me on that, but it’s a history-making day for WWE.”

The wrestler-turned-movie star added that he is proud of what WWE has done, and he loves it when two big companies collaborate in such a way. Such a merger of two huge companies, WWE and Netflix, will not be missed by the former WWE Champion, and he is guaranteed to be there. However, it is dubious whether he will have a match or only an appearance.

Appearing at Money in the Bank PLE this year, John Cena announced his retirement from the Squared Circle, which will take place next year. The retirement tour is expected to start after WWE's debut on Netflix.

John Cena recently revealed all the dates planned for the impending retirement tour t aking place next year. According to him, there are approximately 36 dates slated for him next year before he hangs up his boots. Hence, he could have a full-time run instead of a part-time tenure in the final days of his WWE career.

Since getting into Hollywood, John's WWE schedule has been a part-timer, especially since 2019. In the past few years, he wrestled or showed up in a handful of WWE shows.

His last notable PLE match was at Crown Jewel 2023, where he was comprehensively beaten by Solo Sikoa, who is now rivaling Roman Reigns over the tag of Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, Cena also made a big appearance at WrestleMania 40, interfering with the big main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night 2. Alongside The Undertaker, Cena's participation was pivotal in Cody's monumental win over the Head of the Table Reigns.

During the retirement announcement, he said WrestleMania 41 will be his final Showcase of Immortals. Many youngsters, as well as legendary names, could be among potential candidates who could be the Leader of Cenation's opponent in his final WrestleMania match.